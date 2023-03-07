Wonson at New England’s
It wasn’t necessarily the finish to the wrestling season that Triton’s Ashton Wonson wanted, but it was still a year to remember.
At the New England Championship over the weekend, the 220-pounder lost both of his matches to end the year with a record of 40-8. For his four-year career, the tri-captain finished with an 85-15 mark, was a two-time state qualifier, a Division 3 state finalist, an All-State placer, a two-time Tyngsboro Invitational champion, a Framingham Holiday champion and a Belmont Invitational champion
In his opening round at New England’s, Wonson lost a tough decision to Rhode Island state champion Logan Reiner, 3-2. It looked like Wonson earned a reversal at the end of the match that would have put him ahead, but the official did not give it to him.
In the consolation round, Wonson lost another close one to Jhonnyel Ramirez of Danbury, Connecticut, 2-1. In another judgment call with 20 seconds left, the ref deemed Wonson was stalling, giving Ramirez the winning point.
O’Connor posts double-double season
The season ended a couple of weeks ago for the Framingham State women’s basketball team, and a pair of Amesbury natives made their mark.
Junior Flannery O’Connor was fantastic this winter, leading the Rams in both scoring (17.8 ppg) and rebounding (10.3 per) to impressively average a double-double. She was helped by freshman Gabby Redford, who played in all but one game during her rookie season and averaged 5.0 points in 12.5 minutes per game.
The Rams (17-6) made it to the MASCAC semifinals, and with no seniors on the roster should be a league favorite heading into next year.
McCormack moving up
Congrats are in order to former Newburyport three-sport star Mike McCormack (Class of 2004), who is now the Coordinator of Hitting Instruction in the San Francisco Giants organization.
Event dominance
As a quick aside, I want to get out there now that track leaders will continue during the spring season, but will be slightly modified unless there is enough negative feedback.
So let me know what you think.
Instead of the top-5 fastest times in each event, I will do the top-5 fastest athletes. So, say, if Newburyport’s Bradford Duchesne has the fastest time in the mile, he can only improve upon his own time in the leaders. He could in theory have the 10 fastest times in the entire area, but only his best will be counted among the leaders so that more names can be recognized.
With that change forthcoming, I still want to highlight the area athletes that finished this winter with at least the five best performances in their event.
Ean Hynes: 55-hurdle (best, 7.73).
Amesbury boys 4x400 relay: (best, 3:27.60).
Aiden Donovan: shot put (best, 50-7).
Pentucket girls 4x200 relay: (best, 1:45.20).
Sage Smith: Long jump (best, 17-5.50).
