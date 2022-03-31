Newburyport baseball tops Georgetown as Spofford Tournament returns

Georgetown's Jake Thompson will be a player to watch this spring.

 Michael Springer

The spring season is already here.

Teams began their first practices at the beginning of last week, and games are set to kick off as early as today. As we turn the page on the winter season with Daily News All-Star teams coming out over the course of the next couple of weeks, lets also take a quick look at what’s coming up soon.

Here are the upcoming Georgetown High spring season schedules:

Baseball

Date;Opponent;Time

4/8; vs. Mystic Valley;4 p.m.

4/9;vs. Whittier;10 a.m.

4/16;vs. Amesbury;10 a.m.

4/19;vs. Ipswich;3:45 p.m.

4/21;at Rockport;3:30 p.m.

4/22;at Mystic Valley;4:15 p.m.

4/26;at North Reading;4:30 p.m.

4/28;vs. Pentucket;3:45 p.m.

4/30;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;2 p.m.

5/3;at Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.

5/5;at Triton;3:45 p.m.

5/7;at Amesbury;10 a.m.

5/12;at Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.

5/14;at Ipswich;10 a.m.

5/16;vs. Rockport;3:45 p.m.

5/20;vs. Essex Tech;3:45 p.m.

5/21;at Hamilton-Wenham;10 a.m.

5/24;vs. Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.

5/28;vs. Newburyport;11 a.m. (Spofford Tournament)

Girls Lacrosse

Date;Opponent;Time

4/6;at Ipswich;4:30 p.m.

4/8;vs. Revere;3:45 p.m.

4/11;vs. Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.

4/13;vs. Malden Catholic;3:45 p.m.

4/14;at Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.

4/20;vs. Haverhill;10 a.m.

4/22;at Triton;10 a.m.

4/25;at North Reading;4:30 p.m.

4/27;at Hamilton-Wenham;3:45 p.m.

4/28;at Revere;3:45 p.m.

5/2;vs. Newburyport;4 p.m.

5/4;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;4 p.m.

5/6;vs. Pentucket;3:45 p.m.

5/10;vs. Triton;3:45 p.m.

5/12;vs. Ipswich;3:45 p.m.

5/16;at Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.

5/18;at Haverhill;3:45 p.m.

5/23;at Malden Catholic;3:45 p.m.

Softball

Date;Opponent;Time

4/4;vs. Notre Dame;3:45 p.m.

4/6;at Amesbury;3:45 p.m.

4/8;at Ipswich;3:45 p.m.

4/11;vs. Rockport;4 p.m.

4/13;vs. North Reading;4:15 p.m.

4/18;at Pentucket;3:45 p.m.

4/20;at Hamilton-Wenham;10 a.m.

4/22;at Mystic Valley;12 p.m.

4/26;vs. Lawrence;3:45 p.m.

4/29;vs. Triton;3:45 p.m.

5/4;vs. Amesbury;3:45 p.m.

5/6;at Newburyport;3:45 p.m.

5/11;vs. Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.

5/13;vs. Ipswich;3:45 p.m.

5/18;at Rockport;4 p.m.

5/20;vs. Mystic Valley;4 p.m.

5/23;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;3:45 p.m.

5/24;at Lawrence;3:45 p.m.

B&G Track

Date;Opponent;Time

4/28;at Ipswich;4 p.m.

5/5;at Triton;4 p.m.

5/12;at Newburyport;3:45 p.m.

5/20;vs. CAL;3:30 p.m. (CAL Open)

