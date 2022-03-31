The spring season is already here.
Teams began their first practices at the beginning of last week, and games are set to kick off as early as today. As we turn the page on the winter season with Daily News All-Star teams coming out over the course of the next couple of weeks, lets also take a quick look at what’s coming up soon.
Here are the upcoming Georgetown High spring season schedules:
Baseball
Date;Opponent;Time
4/8; vs. Mystic Valley;4 p.m.
4/9;vs. Whittier;10 a.m.
4/16;vs. Amesbury;10 a.m.
4/19;vs. Ipswich;3:45 p.m.
4/21;at Rockport;3:30 p.m.
4/22;at Mystic Valley;4:15 p.m.
4/26;at North Reading;4:30 p.m.
4/28;vs. Pentucket;3:45 p.m.
4/30;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;2 p.m.
5/3;at Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.
5/5;at Triton;3:45 p.m.
5/7;at Amesbury;10 a.m.
5/12;at Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.
5/14;at Ipswich;10 a.m.
5/16;vs. Rockport;3:45 p.m.
5/20;vs. Essex Tech;3:45 p.m.
5/21;at Hamilton-Wenham;10 a.m.
5/24;vs. Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.
5/28;vs. Newburyport;11 a.m. (Spofford Tournament)
Girls Lacrosse
Date;Opponent;Time
4/6;at Ipswich;4:30 p.m.
4/8;vs. Revere;3:45 p.m.
4/11;vs. Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.
4/13;vs. Malden Catholic;3:45 p.m.
4/14;at Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.
4/20;vs. Haverhill;10 a.m.
4/22;at Triton;10 a.m.
4/25;at North Reading;4:30 p.m.
4/27;at Hamilton-Wenham;3:45 p.m.
4/28;at Revere;3:45 p.m.
5/2;vs. Newburyport;4 p.m.
5/4;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;4 p.m.
5/6;vs. Pentucket;3:45 p.m.
5/10;vs. Triton;3:45 p.m.
5/12;vs. Ipswich;3:45 p.m.
5/16;at Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.
5/18;at Haverhill;3:45 p.m.
5/23;at Malden Catholic;3:45 p.m.
Softball
Date;Opponent;Time
4/4;vs. Notre Dame;3:45 p.m.
4/6;at Amesbury;3:45 p.m.
4/8;at Ipswich;3:45 p.m.
4/11;vs. Rockport;4 p.m.
4/13;vs. North Reading;4:15 p.m.
4/18;at Pentucket;3:45 p.m.
4/20;at Hamilton-Wenham;10 a.m.
4/22;at Mystic Valley;12 p.m.
4/26;vs. Lawrence;3:45 p.m.
4/29;vs. Triton;3:45 p.m.
5/4;vs. Amesbury;3:45 p.m.
5/6;at Newburyport;3:45 p.m.
5/11;vs. Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.
5/13;vs. Ipswich;3:45 p.m.
5/18;at Rockport;4 p.m.
5/20;vs. Mystic Valley;4 p.m.
5/23;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;3:45 p.m.
5/24;at Lawrence;3:45 p.m.
B&G Track
Date;Opponent;Time
4/28;at Ipswich;4 p.m.
5/5;at Triton;4 p.m.
5/12;at Newburyport;3:45 p.m.
5/20;vs. CAL;3:30 p.m. (CAL Open)
