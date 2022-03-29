The spring season is approaching faster than you would think.
Teams began their first practices at the beginning of last week, and games are set to kick off as early as Friday. As we get ready to turn the page on the winter season with Daily News All-Star teams coming out over the course of the week, lets also take a quick look at what’s coming up soon.
Here are the upcoming Triton High spring season schedules:
Baseball
Date;Opponent;Time
4/11;vs. Winchester;4:30 p.m.
4/12;at Greater Lawrence;3:45 p.m.
4/16;at Pentucket;10 a.m.
4/19;vs. North Reading;4 p.m.
4/21;at Lynnfield;10 a.m.
4/23;at Essex Tech;11 a.m.
4/26;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;3:45 p.m.
4/28;at Rockport;6:30 p.m.
4/30;at Newburyport;11 a.m.
5/5;vs. Georgetown;3:45 p.m.
5/7;vs. Pentucket;10 a.m.
5/10;at Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.
5/12;vs. Ipswich;3:45 p.m.
5/14;at North Reading;10 a.m.
5/17;vs. Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.
5/21;vs. Newburyport;10 a.m.
5/24;vs. Greater Lawrence;3:45 p.m.
5/25;at Masconomet;4 p.m.
5/28;vs. Amesbury;2 p.m. (Spofford Tournament)
Boys Lacrosse
Date;Opponent;Time
4/4;at North Reading;5 p.m.
4/6;vs. Newburyport;5 p.m.
4/8;vs. Peabody;5 p.m.
4/11;vs. Lynnfield;5 p.m.
4/14;at Ipswich;5 p.m.
4/18;at Lowell;1 p.m.
4/20;at Bishop Fenwick;5 p.m.
4/25;at Manchester-Essex;5 p.m.
4/29;vs. Pentucket;5 p.m.
5/4;at Newburyport;5 p.m.
5/6;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;6:30 p.m.
5/10;vs. Amesbury;5 p.m.
5/12;vs. North Reading;5 p.m.
5.13;vs. Bishop Fenwick;5 p.m.
5/16;at Lynnfield;5 p.m.
5/18;at Dracut;5 p.m.
5/20;at Pentucket;5 p.m.
5/24;at St. Mary's (Lynn);5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Date;Opponent;Time
4/4;vs. North Reading;4:30 p.m.
4/6;at Newburyport;3:45 p.m.
4/11;at Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.
4/12;at Danvers;5 p.m.
4/14;at Ipswich;3:45 p.m.
4/22;vs. Georgetown;10 a.m.
4/25;vs. Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.
4/28;vs. St. Mary's (Lynn);4 p.m.
4/29;at Pentucket;3:45 p.m.
5/2;at Wilmington;4:15 p.m.
5/4;vs. Newburyport;4 p.m.
5/6;at Hamilton-Wenham;4 p.m.
5/10;at Georgetown;3:45 p.m.
5/12;at North Reading;4:30 p.m.
5/16;vs. Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.
5/20;vs. Pentucket;3:45 p.m.
5/23;at St. Mary's (Lynn);4 p.m.
5/27;at Hamilton-Wenham;3:45 p.m.
B&G Track
Date;Opponent;Time
4/7;vs. Amesbury;4 p.m.
4/11;at Hamilton-Wenham;3:30 p.m.
4/14;at Lynnfield;4 p.m.
4/20;vs. North Reading;10 a.m.
4/22;at North Andover;3:30 p.m.
4/27;at Newburyport;4 p.m.
4/29;at Sandwich;4 p.m. (Div. 4 State Relay)
5/3;vs. Ipswich;4 p.m.
5/7;at Ipswich;9:30 a.m. (Frosh-Soph Meet)
5/7;at Weston;5:30 p.m. (Twilight Invitational)
5/11;vs. Pentucket;4 p.m.
5/20;vs. CAL;3:30 p.m. (CAL Open)
Softball
Date;Opponent;Time
4/6;vs. Pentucket;3:45 p.m.
4/7;at North Reading;4:30 p.m.
4/9;at Cambridge;10 a.m.
4/11;vs. Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.
4/13;at Hamilton-Wenham;4 p.m.
4/15;at Methuen;TBD
4/18;vs. Rockport;3:45 p.m.
4/20;vs. Newburyport;3:45 p.m.
4/22;vs. Cambridge;TBD
4/25;vs. Lowell Catholic;3:45 p.m.
4/27;at Malden Catholic;3:45 p.m.
4/29;at Georgetown;3:45 p.m.
5/4;at Pentucket;3:45 p.m.
5/7;vs. Bishop Fenwick;7 p.m.
5/11;at Ipswich;3:45 p.m.
5/13;vs. North Reading;4:30 p.m.
5/16;vs. Malden Catholic;3:45 p.m.
5/18;at Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.
5/20;vs. Amesbury;3:45 p.m.
5/23;at Newburyport;3:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Date;Opponent;Time
4/4;vs. Haverhill;3:30 p.m.
4/6;at Pentucket;3:30 p.m.
4/8;at Haverhill;3:30 p.m.
4/11;vs. Newburyport;3:30 p.m.
4/13;vs. Manchester-Essex;3:30 p.m.
4/27;at Lynnfield;3:30 p.m.
5/2;at Amesbury;3:30 p.m.
5/4;at North Reading;4:15 p.m.
5/6;vs. Pentucket;3:30 p.m.
5/9;vs. Rockport;3:30 p.m.
5/11;at Newburyport;3:30 p.m.
5/13;vs. Lynnfield;3:30 p.m.
5/16;at Ipswich;3:30 p.m.
5/20;vs. North Reading;4:15 p.m.
5/13;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.