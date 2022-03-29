Leonard

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

Triton's Jared Leonard, right, will be a player to watch this spring

 Michael Springer

The spring season is approaching faster than you would think.

Teams began their first practices at the beginning of last week, and games are set to kick off as early as Friday. As we get ready to turn the page on the winter season with Daily News All-Star teams coming out over the course of the week, lets also take a quick look at what’s coming up soon.

Here are the upcoming Triton High spring season schedules:

Baseball

Date;Opponent;Time

4/11;vs. Winchester;4:30 p.m.

4/12;at Greater Lawrence;3:45 p.m.

4/16;at Pentucket;10 a.m.

4/19;vs. North Reading;4 p.m.

4/21;at Lynnfield;10 a.m.

4/23;at Essex Tech;11 a.m.

4/26;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;3:45 p.m.

4/28;at Rockport;6:30 p.m.

4/30;at Newburyport;11 a.m.

5/5;vs. Georgetown;3:45 p.m.

5/7;vs. Pentucket;10 a.m.

5/10;at Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.

5/12;vs. Ipswich;3:45 p.m.

5/14;at North Reading;10 a.m.

5/17;vs. Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.

5/21;vs. Newburyport;10 a.m.

5/24;vs. Greater Lawrence;3:45 p.m.

5/25;at Masconomet;4 p.m.

5/28;vs. Amesbury;2 p.m. (Spofford Tournament)

Boys Lacrosse

Date;Opponent;Time

4/4;at North Reading;5 p.m.

4/6;vs. Newburyport;5 p.m.

4/8;vs. Peabody;5 p.m.

4/11;vs. Lynnfield;5 p.m.

4/14;at Ipswich;5 p.m.

4/18;at Lowell;1 p.m.

4/20;at Bishop Fenwick;5 p.m.

4/25;at Manchester-Essex;5 p.m.

4/29;vs. Pentucket;5 p.m.

5/4;at Newburyport;5 p.m.

5/6;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;6:30 p.m.

5/10;vs. Amesbury;5 p.m.

5/12;vs. North Reading;5 p.m.

5.13;vs. Bishop Fenwick;5 p.m.

5/16;at Lynnfield;5 p.m.

5/18;at Dracut;5 p.m.

5/20;at Pentucket;5 p.m.

5/24;at St. Mary's (Lynn);5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Date;Opponent;Time

4/4;vs. North Reading;4:30 p.m.

4/6;at Newburyport;3:45 p.m.

4/11;at Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.

4/12;at Danvers;5 p.m.

4/14;at Ipswich;3:45 p.m.

4/22;vs. Georgetown;10 a.m.

4/25;vs. Manchester-Essex;3:45 p.m.

4/28;vs. St. Mary's (Lynn);4 p.m.

4/29;at Pentucket;3:45 p.m.

5/2;at Wilmington;4:15 p.m.

5/4;vs. Newburyport;4 p.m.

5/6;at Hamilton-Wenham;4 p.m.

5/10;at Georgetown;3:45 p.m.

5/12;at North Reading;4:30 p.m.

5/16;vs. Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.

5/20;vs. Pentucket;3:45 p.m.

5/23;at St. Mary's (Lynn);4 p.m.

5/27;at Hamilton-Wenham;3:45 p.m.

B&G Track

Date;Opponent;Time

4/7;vs. Amesbury;4 p.m.

4/11;at Hamilton-Wenham;3:30 p.m.

4/14;at Lynnfield;4 p.m.

4/20;vs. North Reading;10 a.m.

4/22;at North Andover;3:30 p.m.

4/27;at Newburyport;4 p.m.

4/29;at Sandwich;4 p.m. (Div. 4 State Relay)

5/3;vs. Ipswich;4 p.m.

5/7;at Ipswich;9:30 a.m. (Frosh-Soph Meet)

5/7;at Weston;5:30 p.m. (Twilight Invitational)

5/11;vs. Pentucket;4 p.m.

5/20;vs. CAL;3:30 p.m. (CAL Open)

Softball

Date;Opponent;Time

4/6;vs. Pentucket;3:45 p.m.

4/7;at North Reading;4:30 p.m.

4/9;at Cambridge;10 a.m.

4/11;vs. Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.

4/13;at Hamilton-Wenham;4 p.m.

4/15;at Methuen;TBD

4/18;vs. Rockport;3:45 p.m.

4/20;vs. Newburyport;3:45 p.m.

4/22;vs. Cambridge;TBD

4/25;vs. Lowell Catholic;3:45 p.m.

4/27;at Malden Catholic;3:45 p.m.

4/29;at Georgetown;3:45 p.m.

5/4;at Pentucket;3:45 p.m.

5/7;vs. Bishop Fenwick;7 p.m.

5/11;at Ipswich;3:45 p.m.

5/13;vs. North Reading;4:30 p.m.

5/16;vs. Malden Catholic;3:45 p.m.

5/18;at Lynnfield;3:45 p.m.

5/20;vs. Amesbury;3:45 p.m.

5/23;at Newburyport;3:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Date;Opponent;Time

4/4;vs. Haverhill;3:30 p.m.

4/6;at Pentucket;3:30 p.m.

4/8;at Haverhill;3:30 p.m.

4/11;vs. Newburyport;3:30 p.m.

4/13;vs. Manchester-Essex;3:30 p.m.

4/27;at Lynnfield;3:30 p.m.

5/2;at Amesbury;3:30 p.m.

5/4;at North Reading;4:15 p.m.

5/6;vs. Pentucket;3:30 p.m.

5/9;vs. Rockport;3:30 p.m.

5/11;at Newburyport;3:30 p.m.

5/13;vs. Lynnfield;3:30 p.m.

5/16;at Ipswich;3:30 p.m.

5/20;vs. North Reading;4:15 p.m.

5/13;vs. Hamilton-Wenham;3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you