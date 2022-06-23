It’s over. It’s done.
After hundreds upon hundreds of games, comeback victories and heartbreaking defeats, the spring sports season has come and gone, which also marks the end of the 2021-22 school year.
But what a way to go out into the summer.
As we prepare to start releasing our Daily News All-Star teams in the coming days, lets first count down the top storylines from an exciting and memorable 2022 spring season.
1. State Champions!
This spring was arguably the most successful season for the Daily News area this school year, with three teams winning state titles while a fourth — Newburyport baseball — was Division 3 runner-up.
The Newburyport boys track team got us started by claiming the Division 4 crown. Senior TJ Carleo was the state champion in the 800 (1:56.89), then teamed with Aimon Fadil, Bradford Duchesne and Ethan Downes to claim glory in the 4x800 relay (8:12.73). For many on the team, the title completed the “clean sweep” of winning a state championship in all three seasons (cross country, indoor track, outdoor track), which the Clippers were able to accomplish.
Last weekend, Amesbury softball completed its historic season by beating Joseph Case, 1-0, to win it all in Division 4. Liv DeLong tossed the shutout in the circle, and Izzy Levasseur doubled home her older sister, Olivia, in the bottom of the third inning for the game’s only run. After falling in the Division 3 state title game last spring, Amesbury’s “Year of Redemption” ended in the best possible way. and the final stats are eye-popping. In total, Amesbury (24-1) — whose only loss came to Division 1 state semifinalist Methuen — outscored its opponents by a combined 292-9.
And lastly, but certainly not least, top-seeded Newburyport girls tennis took down Austin Prep, 3-2, to win the Division 3 state championship. With all eyes on her, Kat O’Connor came through clutch at third singles in the final match of the night to clinch the crown for the Clippers. Harper Bradshaw and Carly McDermott added a win at second doubles, and Caroline Schulson won at first singles to complete her undefeated season at 23-0.
2. Fehlner’s Historic Run
The word “historic” gets thrown around a lot, and I’m probably a culprit of overusing it. But that has to be the best way to describe Jack Fehlner’s senior season on the diamond.
The Roanoke College commit finished the year atop the Daily News area in most major batting and pitching categories, while leading the No. 10-seeded Clippers on an epic run to the Division 3 state title game. His incredible .520 average and 40 hits led the area, as did his 9 wins on the mound, 79.0 innings pitched, 0.89 ERA and 76 strikeouts. He also added 22 RBI with a pair of home runs and 19 runs scored.
Plain and simple: Fehlner was the best pitcher and best hitter in the area.
And that, my friends, is rare.
3. Record-Breaking LaPointe, Rubio
Two of the area’s best track stars finished their careers in style.
Whenever he entered the discus circle, Amesbury’s Max LaPointe was appointment viewing. He broke the school’s discus record four times this spring, most notably at the Meet of Champions where he finished second in the entire state with a throw of 167-7. The UNH commit then went on to place fifth at New England’s and earn All-New Englad status with a throw of 163-6.
And when it comes to local track, perhaps nobody has been more dominant over the past few years than Pentucket’s Emily Rubio. The Middlebury college commit has accumulated all of the accolades you could think of, and finished her excellent career by breaking her own school record in the high jump when she placed sixth at Nike Nationals last weekend when she cleared 5-6.5. She also teamed with Reese Gallant, Sage Smith and her sister, Phoebe, to win the Sprint Medley at Nationals in the Emerging Elite Division (4:12.77).
4. 100-Goal Heroes
The Daily News area also saw four local lacrosse stars hit the 100-goal milestone this spring.
Triton’s Jared Leonard reached it just a couple of games into the season. The St. Anselm commit finished with an area-high 66 goals and 98 points on the year.
His Viking classmate, Kate Trojan, was next to hit it. The senior, who is committed to play at Rochester Institute of Technology, reached it against St. Mary’s and finished with 81 goals and 105 points on the season.
Pentucket’s Lana Mickelson, a Division 1 Iona College commit, was next. The senior finished with 58 goals and 91 points to lead the Panthers to the Division 3 quarterfinals, and reached 100 career goals in a win over Georgetown during the regular season.
Lastly, Newburyport’s Anna Affolter, who is only a junior, reached the milestone in the team’s Division 3 Sweet 16 win over Pembroke. The CAL Kinney co-MVP finished the year with 58 goals and 69. points.
