St. John’s Prep rising senior Joenel Aguero, the state’s top-ranked player, has committed to the defending national champion University of Georgia football team. Aguero, a Lynn native, announced his commitment in the Mahoney Wellness Center on Saturday at St. John’s Prep in front of hundreds of friends, family, teammates and media.
“It feels great to get this off my chest,” said Aguero, who knew last month he would be committing to the Bulldogs. “Now I can lock in with Georgia and help my school recruit other players and get acclimated with everything.”
Georgia was the nation’s top football program last year and won the 2021 national championship largely due to its suffocating defense. The Bulldogs have produced tons of NFL talents over the years, including defensive stars like Travon Walker who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 Draft.
Aguero, a safety, has long been at the top of recruiting boards, and was even ranked in the top-50 nationwide after his freshman year at St. John’s Prep. However, due to COVID restrictions during his sophomore season, he was unable to play during the fall along with the entire state of Massachusetts.
That winter, he decided to transfer to national high school powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. That decision shot Aguero up the recruiting ranks to a top-25 recruit and a 5-star prospect. Recruiting sites like 247 Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN are unanimous in rating him as a national top-5 recruit at his safety position.
In January, Aguero decided to transfer back to St. John’s Prep to return home to Massachusetts for his senior year.
“I missed my family, and wanted them to be able to come to all my games senior year,” he said. “Once I’m in college the trip will be much longer. The IMG coaches there taught me a lot, but I wanted to put my home state on the map.”
Aguero has long been linked to the Bulldogs, having been crystal-balled to Georgia since November. He joins, currently, the No. 3 ranked class nationally, joining fellow 5-star cornerback AJ Harris and top-ranked linebacker Raylen Wilson.
The 6-foot, 195-pound safety can play in the box or in coverage, and has 4.3 40-yard-dash speed. He has overwhelming physical ability in the Massachusetts high school football scene.
Aguero will also be graduating from high school in December, a semester early, to enroll at Georgia in January 2023.
Needless to say, St. John’s Prep is expected to be the team to beat in Division 1 this upcoming season. Aguero’s presence on defense will be greatly felt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.