WEST NEWBURY -- John McNamara has piled up a books-worth of memories over his legendary career patrolling the sidelines in Pentucket's cozy gymnasium. And with this being the final year the school is using the old gym before the new one opens up, plenty of those tales of buzzer-beating wins and state tourament triumphs will probably come back to him as the season progresses.
But Friday night probably won't be counted among them.
Facing a perennially-strong St. Mary's team that was Division 3 co-state champions in 2019-20 (the title game was cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic and there were no state tournaments last season), Pentucket couldn't keep up in the second half and fell, 59-37, in its season-opener. The dynamic junior guard duo of Yirsy Queliz and Niya Morgen combined for 46 of St. Mary's points.
"We did some good things," said McNamara. "We blocked shots, but we played at a faster tempo than we should have, and that's because their guards can put a lot of ball pressure. But we can learn from it, and it was a great opening night experience that we need to build on."
Being an Endowment Game, the result won't count against either team's state tournament record.
Trailing 16-9 early in the second quarter, Abby Dube came alive for Pentucket with five straight points to cut the deficit to just two. A junior, Dube is the top scorer returning from last year's team, and finished with a team-high 15 points.
But St. Mary's went into the half up 24-18, and a couple of early turnovers to start the third saw the lead balloon to double digits in a blink. Pentucket tried to claw back, and got a big and-1 from junior Gabby Bellacqua to shift momentum.
But to their credit, Morgen (25 points, 5 3s), a Swampscott native, and Queliz (21 points), an Ipswich native, hit big shot after big shot, and the lead never got to single digits.
"We had a few looks, but we needed that two-basket run," said McNamara. "And we never could get it to get their lead from 12 down to like eight or seven to make it more managable."
It'll be hard all winter for Pentucket to replace the likes of Daily News All-Stars Mackenzie Currie, Arielle Cleveland and Megan Reading, but the Green and White will be just fine. Welcoming a team of St. Mary's calibur is a tall task for anyone to handle for the first game of a new season.
Bellacqua (11 points) showed a nice scoing touch next to Dube, senior Lana Mickelson finished with 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks and Audrey Conover was solid defensively and grabbed 6 rebounds.
So, even though Friday didn't go the way the Green and White wanted, there will certainly be more wins on the beloved Pentucket hardwood this winter before it's officially retired.
"We love this gym," said McNamara. "I'm going to miss it. It's smaller, but you can still pack it and get a nice, loud home crowd. And it's just something about the closeness of it, that tightness, that seems to make our press and our defense seem more suffocating.
"It can get hot, it can get sticky and that's why we love it."
Is there one memory over all of the years of success that sticks out, Coach?
"The first really big win was when we beat Masconomet when they were the powerhouse of the CAL my first year," said McNamara. "I think it was the 2006-07 season. We beat them by a point in this gym, and they had gone to the Tsongas Center the year before and had everyone back, and we were the new kids on the block!
"That was special, so that's definitely one of the bigger ones I remember."
St. Mary's 59, Pentucket 37
St. Mary's (59): Yirsy Queliz 7-5-21, Kellyn Preira 2-0-5, Bella Owumi 2-0-4, Olivia Abbott 2-0-4, Niya Morgen 8-4-25, AJ Hayacinthe 0-0-0, Brooke Moloney 0-0-0. Totals 21-9-59
Pentucket (37): Audrey Conover 1-1-3, Adele Jackson 1-2-4, Abby Dube 3-7-15, Gabby Bellacqua 1-9-11, Lana Mickelson 2-0-4, Bethany Cloutier 0-0-0, Ava DiBurro 0-0-0, Ally Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Kaylie Dalgar 0-0-0, Maise King 0-0-0, Kate Conover 0-0-0. Totals 8-19-37
3-pointers: P — Dube 2; SM — Morgen 5, Queliz 2, Preira
St. Mary's (1-0): 9 15 17 18 — 59
Pentucket (0-1): 7 11 10 9 — 37
