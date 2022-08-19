A little over a month ago, Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty was in Spain, having just graduated as one of the most decorated women’s lacrosse players in Tufts University history, when she had a realization.
“I had pretty much accepted that I was done with lacrosse at the point,” said the All-American goalie. “Then I was thinking about it, life without lacrosse, and I was like, ‘No, this sucks!’”
So as soon as she got back state-side, Laliberty started going to work.
You see, for all of the negatives that came from the COVID-19 pandemic, a small blessing was the NCAA allowing athletes an additional year of eligibility for the year that was lost. Laliberty has that extra year, and it only took a few short weeks away from the game to realize that she wanted to use it. and more than that, she wanted to use it to try and play at the highest level.
Well, that proved to not be an issue at all.
As soon as she entered her name into the transfer portal, Laliberty was flooded with offers from Division 1 schools. Among the many suitors were perennial power John Hopkins, as well as the reigning NCAA Division 1 national champion North Carolina Tar Heels. But in the end, Laliberty had her sights set on another top-5 program.
Enter Northwestern.
A national semifinalist this spring and the No. 4-ranked team in the nation, the Wildcats reached out to offer Laliberty who accepted not too long after. So after four years at Tufts with a list of accolades that reaches the floor, Laliberty will get her shot to compete in the Big Ten with the best of the best in Division 1.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity,” said Laliberty. “At first, before the season started, I didn’t know what I was going to do with my extra year. I had actually talked to my coach at Tufts, Courtney Shute, about it over winter break. I didn’t think I would want to go low-end Division 1, so it would really have to be the right school. Luckily, Northwestern reached out and I knew that was the right fit.
“The opportunity to stay and play one more year is really exciting. I love the sport of lacrosse and can’t picture my life without it.”
And as for saying “No” to the defending national champs?
“I think we can win a National Championship at Northwestern!” said Laliberty.
Decorated Superstar
It’s no surprise that all of the top Division 1 programs reached out to try and get Laliberty.
She graduated from Tufts with degrees in Psychology and Spanish, but was more known around campus as the stonewall goalie for the women’s lacrosse team. As a freshman she helped the Jumbos reach the Division 3 Final Four, and she was off to a strong start to her sophomore year as the full-time starter in net before the pandemic shut the season down after a handful of games.
But coming back her junior year, she and the team had unfinished business.
During that 2021 campaign, Laliberty led Tufts to its greatest season in program history. The Jumbos had an undefeated regular season, won their first NESCAC title and made a fantastic run to the Division 3 national championship game — ultimately falling to Salisbury University, 14-13. After the season, she was named IWLCA Division 3 Goalie of the Year, and also made the IWLCA All-Region Team as well as the NESCAC All-Conference First Team.
So what did Laliberty do for her senior swan song?
This spring, Tufts again won the NESCAC title and made a return trip to the Division 3 national championship game. Facing the same Middlebury squad the team beat to win the NESCAC title, however, the Jumbos once again fell one game short of the ultimate prize in a 13-5 defeat. Still, Laliberty was named IWLCA Division 3 Goalie of the Year for the second straight year, and she also made First Team All-NESCAC, both USA Lacrosse and IWLCA First Team All-American as well as NCAA All-Tournament First Team.
“My time at Tufts was absolutely amazing,” said Laliberty. “We had a lot of ups and downs due to the pandemic, but the people I was with on a daily basis just really made it a phenomenal experience. I can’t say enough about our coach, Courtney, I’m just really lucky to call her a mentor and a friend. I would have loved to win a national championship, but just getting that experience of playing there was amazing.”
And of course, before she was a star at Tufts, Laliberty was dominant at Newburyport High. She helped lead the Clippers to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and consecutive Division 2 North championships in 2017 and 2018, and in 2020 she was named to the First Team Daily News All-Decade Girls Lacrosse Team.
The Next Chapter
Now, it’s on to one of the best Division 1 programs in the sport.
Laliberty sites getting the chance to play for legendary Northwestern coach Kelly Amonte Hiller as a big reason for her decision to commit. But besides that, she is hoping to add to what will hopefully be a national championship roster come next spring.
“I hope they’re getting someone in me that’s going to contribute and help the program,” said Laliberty. “I can say for sure that they’re getting someone who is very grateful for the opportunity and who absolutely loves playing the sport.”
Based on her track record, Northwestern is getting a winner in Laliberty as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.