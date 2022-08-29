One of the best athletes in the entire Daily News area is a 15-year-old sophomore at Amesbury High.
Her name is Annah Belisle, and she’s a rising star in the world of CrossFit.
Defined as high-intensity strength and conditioning training — where athletes perform a wide variety of different workouts within a certain time — CrossFit has become the choice of many people when it comes to their fitness. and like weight-lifting, or boxing, or running — or really any sort of physical activity — there are those who train harder than the rest to become the best at it.
And every year, those select individuals from around the globe earn their opportunity to compete against one another at the CrossFit Games. There are other events that take place throughout the year, but the CrossFit Games is always the biggest.
It’s the Super Bowl of CrossFit.
And this year, Belisle earned that opportunity.
At the beginning of the month, the 5-foot-3 Belisle traveled out to Madison, Wisconsin for this year’s annual Games. She was competing against 10 other athletes in her Girls 14-15 division, and over the course of eight events she managed to earn enough points (390) to finish seventh overall. Lucy McGonagle, a 15-year-old superstar from Ireland, won four of the eight events to claim the division comfortably with 660 points.
Of course, nothing is ever perfect.
But for her first time ever competing on a world stage like that, Belisle was overall encouraged by her performance.
“I had never really competed in a live setting like that before, so I learned a lot about what it takes to compete in person,” said Belisle. “I had some events that I wasn’t so happy about, but overall it was a great experience and something to build on for sure.”
For Belisle, CrossFit just started out as something fun to do.
When she was 10, she started to attend once class a week with her stepmother at CrossFit Full Potential in Newburyport. It was something she quickly fell in love with, and two years ago she moved up to the adult classes to challenge the sport competitively with her coach, Jeff Turk.
And over these past two years, the work has increased dramatically.
“I usually go to the gym five days a week, and before the Games sometimes on Thursday’s I would go and swim,” said Belisle. “Each session normally lasts around three hours. It’s a lot, but I just like to workout. It’s fun. I also like that it’s not just the same workouts every day. It’s always changing.”
For competitive CrossFit, the regular season starts at the beginning of the year.
There’s “The Open” competition that this year took place between a two-week stretch from late February to mid-March, where athletes submit a video of themselves doing the required workouts from their sanctioned CrossFit gyms. In Belisle’s 14-15 division, over 1,400 athletes from around the world submitted this year with only 10% advancing to the quarterfinals. Belisle finished 18th overall out of those 1,400, easily advancing to the next stage.
Once you get to the quarters, only 30 make it to the semifinals.
A year ago, when she was 14, Belisle made it to the quarterfinal stage but finished just outside the cut at 37th and saw her competition come to an end. So there was definitely some redemption on the mind heading into this year, and after finishing 8th out of 162 competitors she found herself slaying those demons and moving on to the semifinals.
Once there, only 10 qualify for the CrossFit Games.
But Belisle put in a great performance, winning the first workout to build a lead before ultimately finishing 7th overall.
After that, she started looking up flights to Wisconsin.
“My competition took place over three days,” said Belisle on her experience at the CrossFit Games. “It was a lot of fun, but it was definitely different for me. It was my first time competing at a live event, and it was always really busy there. You always had to be somewhere at each moment.”
With hundreds of athletes across 24 divisions, that was to be expected.
But through the chaos, Belisle found time to shine. She finished third in both the “Max Trio” and “Final Sprint” events, and added a fourth in the “Mixed Mode Madness” to cap her seventh overall placing.
All told, it was a solid opening showing for Belisle on the sport’s biggest stage.
The 14-15 division is the youngest that CrossFit offers, so next year Belisle will move up to the Girls 16-17 division.
“I feel like I have most of my skillset and my technique down,” she said. “Now it’s just about making them all faster.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.