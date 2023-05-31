It’s already been an exciting and competitive two months of softball in “The Daily News” area, and it’s about to get even better.
The MIAA released its statewide playoff brackets on Wednesday, and it pretty much confirmed what we’ve known here all spring: our teams are really good! Each of our five local CAL squads qualified for their respective tourneys, with all of them finishing inside of the top-17 in their Divisions.
Only Georgetown (Div. 5, No. 17) missed out on hosting a first-round game, and just barely.
Of course, the most amount of action we’ll be covering is going to come from Division 3.
CAL Kinney champion Triton (16-4) leads the pack as the No. 7 seed, and will host No. 26 Essex North Shore in the first round on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Vikings bring a high-powered offense led by Izzy Oldoni (.408, 6 HRs) and Kyle Story (.435, 28 RBI), and in the circle sophomore Emma Penniman (13-3, 1.53 ERA, 135 Ks) has been money. Likewise, sophomore pitcher Molly LeBel (15-4, 2.02 ERA, 195 Ks) as well as classmates Kayla Murphy (.474, 7 HRs) and Jocelyn Bickford (.522, 26 RBI) have been excellent for Pentucket (15-5), which earned the No. 11 seed and will host No. 22 Arlington Catholic on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Lastly, Newburyport (12-8) has a gauntlet in the middle of its lineup with Emily Meleedy (.466, 33 RBI), Emma Keefe (.541, 31 RBI), Grace Habib (.458, 23 RBI) and Sophie Lavallee (.379, 2 HRs), and the Clippers will open their tournament run as the No. 15 seed hosting No. 18 East Bridgewater on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
And no, unfortunately there’s no scenario where any two local teams could meet in the finals.
Moving on to Division 4, Amesbury (16-4) is more than ready to start its state title defense. The Red Hawks are the No. 7 seed, and will host No. 26 Monument Mountain in the first round on Thursday at 3 p.m. Junior Izzy Levasseur (13-4, 2.11 ERA, 209 Ks) is starting to heat up at the plate as well, and both Lauren Celia (.366, 27 runs) and catcher Ella DeLisle (17 RBI, 18 SBs) have provided great senior leadership all year long.
Finally in Division 5, Georgetown (11-7) is the No. 17 seed and will travel to play No. 16 Lee in the first round on Friday (4 p.m.). Eighth-grader Elizabeth Barbarick (.639, 11 HRs) may already be the best player in the entire area, and both Talya Mariani (.500, 29 RBI) and freshman pitcher Maddie Grant (.443, 1 HR, 139 Ks) have had standout seasons.
Here are the complete MIAA softball seedings for every Division that includes a local team.
Division 3
Seeding: 1. St. Mary’s (19-1);2. Dighton-Rehoboth (16-4); 3. Hudson (15-5); 4. Norton (18-2); 5. Pittsfield (13-6); 6. Middleborough (16-4); 7. TRITON (16-4); 8. North Reading (13-5); 9. Bishop Fenwick (12-7); 10. Greater New Bedford (13-9); 11. PENTUCKET (15-5); 12. Apponequet Regional (10-10); 13. Gloucester (13-7); 14. Medway (12-6); 15. NEWBURYPORT (12-8); 16. Bishop Stang (8-10); 17. Dedham (11-7); 18. East Bridgewater (14-6); 19. Foxborough (9-11); 20. Medfield (10-8)
21. Montachusett RVT (16-4); 22. Arlington Catholic (9-11); 23. Tantasqua Regional (10-10); 24. Lowell Catholic (10-6); 25. Oakmont Regional (9-10);26. Essex North Shore (13-7); 27. Hanover (14-6); 28. Cardinal Spellman (13-10); 29. Fitchburg (11-8); 30. Southeastern RVT (10-10); 31. Saugus (11-9); 32. Norwell (10-8); 33. Sturgis Charter East (17-1); 34. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (9-8); 35. Greater Lawrence Tech (15-5); 36. Dennis-Yarmouth (9-9); 37. O’Bryant (10-10); 38. Cristo Rey Boston (8-5)
Local First Round Game
Friday, June 2
No. 22 Arlington Catholic at No. 11 Pentucket 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
No. 18 East Bridgewater at No. 15 Newburyport, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
No. 26 Essex North Shore at No. 7 Triton, 4 p.m.
Division 4
Seeding: 1. Joseph Case (19-1); 2. Hampshire Regional (16-4); 3. Clinton (17-1); 4. Tyngsborough (14-4); 5. Archbishop Williams (17-5); 6. Easthampton (15-5); 7. AMESBURY (16-4); 8. Uxbridge (17-3); 9. Notre Dame (Worcester) (15-5); 10. Millbury (14-6); 11. Nipmuc Regional (13-7); 12. Wahconah Regional (9-11); 13. Abington (13-7); 14. Blackstone Valley RVT (12-8); 15. Tri-County RVT (17-1); 16. Advanced Math & Science (11-7); 17. Northbridge (15-5); 18. Bay Path RVT (14-6)
19. Seekonk (10-10); 20. Whittier RVT (17-3); 21. Littleton (9-9); 22. South Hadley (18-2); 23. Malden Catholic (10-10); 24. Lynnfield (11-9); 25. Lunenburg (8-9); 26. Monument Mountain (12-8); 27. Monomoy (10-10); 28. Blackstone-Millville (8-11); 29. Quabbin Regional (3-14); 30. Manchester Essex (7-12); 31. Wareham (4-16); 32. Pope Francis (14-4); 33. Cohasset (8-8); 34. Brighton (12-4); 35. Rising Tide Charter (8-6)
Local First Round Games
Thursday, June 1
No. 26 Monument Mountain at No. 7 Amesbury, 3 p.m.
Division 5
Seeding: 1. Greenfield (15-5); 2. Mount Greylock Reg. (14-6); 3. Turners Falls (13-7); 4. Tahanto Regional (11-5); 5. West Boylston (18-2); 6. Taconic (13-7); 7. Hopkins Academy (16-2); 8. Drury (15-5); 9. Westfield Technical Acad. (14-4); 10. Maynard (14-6); 11. Franklin County Tech (17-4); 12. Millis (9-9) 13. Hopedale (13-6); 14. Mount Everett Regional (13-7); 15. Frontier Regional (6-14); 16. Lee (12-8); 17. GEORGETOWN (11-7); 18. Monson (15-4); 19. Lenox Memorial (12-8); 20. McCann Tech (10-8); 21. Narragansett Regional (11-9); 22. Bourne (12-8); 23. St. Mary Parish (Westfield) (10-7); 24. Oxford (13-7); 25. Mohawk Trail Regional (10-10)
26. Academy of Notre Dame (9-10); 27. Hoosac Valley (8-12); 28. Ayer Shirley (7-12); 29. Minuteman Regional (15-3); 30. Bristol County Agricultural (15-5); 31. Carver (9-11); 32. Saint Bernard’s (6-12); 33. Holbrook (12-4); 34. Saint Joseph Prep (11-9); 35. Norfolk County Agricultural (12-8); 36. Pathfinder RVT (10-7); 37. Springfield Int’l Charter (11-9); 38. Nashoba Valley Tech (10-10); 39. Mystic Valley Reg. Charter (10-10); 40. Tech Boston Academy (16-2); 41. Salem Academy Charter (11-9); 42. Fenway (10-5); 43. New Mission (9-6); 44. Atlantis Charter (7-5); 45. Boston Collegiate Charter (8-5); 46. Comm. Charter of Cambr. (7-3)
Local First Round Games
Friday, June 2
No. 17 Georgetown at No. 16 Lee, 4 p.m.
