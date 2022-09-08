BYFIELD — Starting your season off with a win is always a good feeling.
Getting to do it against your heated crosstown rival is even better.
And that’s exactly what the Triton field hockey team was able to do at home on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon. An experienced defense was able to keep a lightning-quick Newburyport offense off the board, and Emmerson Marengi scored off a corner midway through the third quarter to lift the Vikings to a 1-0 win.
“We capitalized on an opportunity,” said Triton coach Donna Andersen. “We had an opportunity to put the ball in the net on a corner and we finished it, so that’s a big plus. Emmerson was where she was suppose to be on the corner, and she finished the play. It’s a first game, so we’re still missing spacing a little bit and we still have a lot to fix. But I liked the fact that they played really hard for the entire game. They didn’t give up, and credit to Newburyport because they didn’t give up either.
“It was a battle until the end.”
Triton certainly lost plenty of talent from last year’s team to graduation.
But, when it comes to the back line, the Vikings are perhaps the most experienced team in the league. Of course, the Vikings made a run to the Division 3 quarterfinals a year ago, and captains Natalie Indingaro and Ally Pugh are back along with Neila Jones, Grace McHale and Devyn Karpenko. and when things do rarely break down, sophomore goalie Sophie Chapman (7 saves) is there to turn shots away.
Such was the case Wednesday afternoon.
Needing to find an equalizer, the Clippers ramped up the offensive pressure in the fourth quarter and drew a pair of corners. But two shots off corners were turned away by Champman, who also stonewalled returning Daily News All-Star Delaney Woekel on a breakaway earlier in the game.
“Our defense was huge last year and it’s going to be huge again this year,” said Indingaro, herself a returning Daily News All-Star as well. “We have a pretty strong offense, too, but a lot of the times the ball ends up down on that end. Especially today it was down there a lot.”
But even facing that pressure from a revamped Newburyport team this year, the Vikings stood strong all game.
“I feel like our team this year has always given 100% effort,” said fellow tri-captain Sammy Kelly. “We’ve been working since June, and everyone has fully bought into the season. There’s always such a positive attitude.”
A 0-0 game at halftime, Triton finally broke through in the third.
Marengi, a sophomore, was in the right spot off the inital entry, and got her stick down to poke the loose ball into the back of the net. The Clippers had some opportunities down the stretch, but each time were turned away by Chapman and the defense in front of her.
“There are so many positives that we can take away from today, we just need to put the ball in the net and finish,” said first-year Newburyport coach Shannon Haley. “But I think we have incredible talent. Lilly Ragusa, Olivia McDonald, freshman Riley Lombard did amazing on defense today, Delaney Woekel is so quick on that right side, Emma Cole.
“It was a good starting point for us to build off of.”
Similar to last year, there will be no easy games in the CAL this fall.
Newburyport will be off until Monday when it hosts defending CAL Kinney champion Pentucket (4 p.m.), while Triton will also host the Panthers but on Friday.
“It feels good being the first game out,” said Pugh. “I think this win will really set the tone for the rest of the season. To come out with a shutout against a rival like this, especially because we all know each other on the other teams, it’s such a good feeling to beat them. Beating Port is definitely up there.”
Triton 1, Newburyport 0
Goals: Emmerson Marengi
Assists: Neila Jones
Saves: T — Sophia Chapman 7; N — Jane Mettling 2
Newburyport (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Triton (1-0): 0 1 — 1
