The Division 4 state champion Amesbury girls basketball team was honored during a town school committee Monday night.
Players from the team stood in front of the committee, as former coach Gregg Dollas delivered some remarks. Dollas then presented the team, and the committee, with a plaque of the team to be displayed in the high school’s trophy hall.
“This season was obviously like no other,” said Dollas, who announced his resignation after the season was over. “It was a season of learning and growing, a season that ended in a state title, but it wasn’t a season where everything was easy and perfect. Everyone had to work through challenges, nothing was given to us.”
Amesbury (22-4) won the Division 4 state championship — the program’s first ever — with a dominant 57-31 win over Millbury in the title game on the Tsongas Center court. Seniors Avery and McKenna Hallinan, Liv DeLong and Gabby Redford served as the team’s captains, and had an unprecendented run of success over their four-year careers. The group not only won a state title, but advanced to three Division 3 North Finals.
“The captains met with me in the summer, and in that meeting we talked about winning a state title,” said Dollas. “And that’s what we did. But it’s one thing to talk about it, another to accomplish it. Winning the state title was an unbelievable experience. Leading into the tournament, our girls were so focused in the practice versus Pentucket, and Pentucket coach (John) McNamara knew we were going to win the state title after that day with how focused our team was.”
After the season concluded, Dollas wrote a letter announcing his resignation. He went 68-15 in four seasons as Amesbury coach.
“I want to thank everyone for the past four years,” said Dollas. “Everyone knows that I resigned, and I didn’t come to that decision lightly. I’ve been frustrated with the structure and procedures and protocols and a variety of other areas. The coach does a lot, and I felt I was asked to overlook too many inconsistencies and inefficiencies.
“I can not work under this style of leadership. This school committee, I encourage you to make a decision on how to properly support athletics in this district. Fund a full-time athletic director. Fund athletics. Provide facilities that are up-to-date. We can not have a half-time athletic director. When you have a half-time athletic director, and I’ve worked for them in other schools, it gets pushed on the athletes, it gets pushed on the coaches and it gets pushed on administration. We need a full-time athletic director in this town, and I really mean that.
“Create a handbook that is detailed in all of the procedures and protocols. Ensure that all coaches are CPR certified per state law and MIAA. It’s not happening, and we’re in for some real trouble.”
