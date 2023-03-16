As far as anyone on the 2022 Newburyport boys soccer team is concerned, any chance to get together again and reminisce on what they accomplished this past fall is welcome. After all, it's not too often that any team in any sport goes undefeated and wins a state championship.
Well, the group will get to do that again Saturday night, and this time at Gillette Stadium.
The New England Revolution will be honoring all of the MIAA state soccer champions during Saturday's game against Nashville, and Newburyport is one of them. The Clippers went a perfect 23-0-0 this fall, capturing the Division 3 state title with a 1-0 win over Dedham.
"We get to do a parade around the field during pregame, and at halftime the captains and coaches go out there and get recognized," said coach Shawn Bleau. "We had an amazing season, so to continue to have that recogniztion and acknowledgment of what was accomplished is special. I think everyone is really looking forward to being there."
The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and Newburyport is expecting a large turnout of family, friends and members of the youth organization to come sit with the team during the game and tailgate prior. The Clippers are encouraging everyone in the community to come down, enjoy the game and support the team.
To look back one more time, it was an historic season that'll continue to be honored locally for years and decades to come.
After winning a CAL Kinney title and -- of course -- going undefeated during the regular season, Newburyport earned the No. 9 seed in the Division 3 tournament and proceeded to beat No. 24 Old Rochester (2-0), No. 8 Norwell (2-0), No. 1 Pembroke (2-1), No. 12 Stoneham (1-0) and No. 2 Dedham (1-0) on its way to the state championship. The win at Norwell served as revenge for the prior year when it eliminated the Clippers, and the subsequent victory over top-seeded Pembroke was an epic battle of two perfectly unbeaten teams at the time. Newburyport then followed by beating Stoneham in the semifinals on a goal from Calean Twichell with just over a minute left, and in the finals it was Grady Conly netting the historic game winner.
But Saturday won't be the first time the team has been celebrated.
The Clippers were recognized at halftime during the annual Thanksgiving Day football game between Newburyport and Amesbury, and again late last month when Mass. State Senator Bruce Tarr came to town to honor the team.
"It's nice to be able to do these things to keep bringing the memories back up," said Bleau. "We also just got our plaques in so we can get over to the Park Lunch and get it in there. Some alumni will come back for that too when we go to the Park Lunch, so that will be really special."
