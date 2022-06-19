Amesbury High softball got back to the state championship game, but this time they won, besting Case, 1-0, in the Div. 4 state final at UMass Amherst on Saturday.
We will be posting a story and more photos from the incredible day.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.