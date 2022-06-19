DeLong starts game

Amesbury's sensational Liv DeLong throws the first pitch of her complete game shutout win over Case, 1-0, in the Div. 4 state final at UMass Amherst on Saturday. The Cape Ann League MVP was her typical dominant self in Amesbury's repeat.

Photo by Doug Waters

Amesbury High softball got back to the state championship game, but this time they won, besting Case, 1-0, in the Div. 4 state final at UMass Amherst on Saturday.

We will be posting a story and more photos from the incredible day.

