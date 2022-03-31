Hockey champs

Photo Courtesy of Mass Hockey

The Triton Amesbury Junior Maples (Bantam) hockey team recently won the state championship after defeating Groton in the title game, 4-3. The team swept its way to the championship after not allowing a goal over its four preliminary games (1-0 over South Boston, 1-0 over Groton, 6-0 over Lower Cape and 7-0 over Tewksbury). The team is made up of, bottom (L-R): Josh Berger, Ryan Guertin, Tucker Mulvey, Owen Bartniski, Cullen Kohan, Linken Berry, Eli Gaeta, John Perley, Ben Chisholm, Josh Yoon, Josh Monteiro, Aiden Cink, Greg Muse, Thomas McElaney, Noah Martin, Vincenzo Foster, Maddox Nikas, Jake Kramich and Karleigh Pouliot. Top (L-R): Coach Paul Pouliot, Coach Scott Guertin and Coach Paul Kohan.

