The Cross Country Divisional State Meets took place on Sunday from Stanley Park way out in Westfield, and there were plenty of local highlights.
On the boys side, Triton had a strong showing with a second-place finish at the Division 2C meet. The Vikings came in with 74 points, which just narrowly trailed first-place Norwell (63). Griffin White led the Vikings in sixth overall (16:28.36), and he was followed by teammates Sam Mollineaux (15th, 17:21.49), John Prendergast (16th, 17:29.60) and Cole Jacobsen (17th, 17:29.82).
Moving up to the Division 2B meet, Newburyport placed fourth with 149 points while Pentucket was 13th with 372 points. Matt Murray (9th, 16:44.53) and Bradford Duchesne (11th, 16:48.86) were the top Clippers, while Seamus Burke led the Panthers in 27th (17:25.10).
On the girls side, the day was definitely highlighted by Pentucket’s Kaylie Dalgar. The junior finished fourth overall in the Division 2B race in 18:59.40, and helped the Panthers finish seventh overall as a team. However, the Newburyport girls ran strong races and finished third overall (132 points). The dynamic duo of Hailey LaRosa (7th, 19:16.16) and Abby Kelly (19:51.19) once again led the Clippers.
Lastly in Division 2C, the Triton girls placed eighth as a team led by Erin Wallwork finishing ninth overall (19:56.20).
Division 2B State Meet (Boys)
at Stanley Park (3.1 miles)
Race results (25 teams scored): 1. Groto-Dunstable 94; 2. Holliston 136; 3. Wayland 144; 4. Newburyport 149; ALSO ... 13: Pentucket 372
Top area finishers: 9. Matt Murray (N) 16:44.53; 11. Bradford Duchesne (N) 16:48.86; 27. Seamus Burke (P) 17:25.10; 29. Ben Perrone (N) 17:30.75
Division 2C State Meet (Boys)
at Stanley Park (3.1 miles)
Race Results (19 teams scored): 1. Norwell 63; 2. Triton 74; 3. Dover-Sherborn 103
Top Triton finishers: 6. Griffin White 16:28.36; 15. Sam Mollineaux 17:21.49; 16. John Prendergast 17:29.60; 17. Cole Jacobsen 17:29.82; 25. Zach Lyon 17:47.42; 32. Parker Burns 17:51.29
Division 2B State Meet (Girls)
at Stanley Park (3.1 miles)
Race Results (20 teams scored): 1. Holliston 51; 2. Medfield 93; 3 Newburyport 132; ... ALSO: 7. Pentucket 188
Top area finishers: 4. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 18:59.40; 7. Hailey LaRosa (N) 19:16.16; 11. Abby Kelly (N) 19:51.19; 19. Audrey Conover (P) 20:20.06; 24. Bristol Banovic (N) 20:33.40; 28. Libby Murphy (P) 20:43.80
Division 2C State Meet (Girls)
at Stanley Park (3.1 miles)
Race Results (13 teams scored): 1. Whitinsville Christian 35; 2. Dennis-Yarmouth 55; ... ALSO: 8. Triton 195
Top Triton finishers: 9. Erin Wallwork 19:56.20; 37. Robin Sanger 21:24.44; 47. Alexa Bonasera 21:55.74
