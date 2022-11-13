Triton XC

The Triton boys cross country team raced to second at Sunday’s Division 2C State Meet.

The Cross Country Divisional State Meets took place on Sunday from Stanley Park way out in Westfield, and there were plenty of local highlights.

On the boys side, Triton had a strong showing with a second-place finish at the Division 2C meet. The Vikings came in with 74 points, which just narrowly trailed first-place Norwell (63). Griffin White led the Vikings in sixth overall (16:28.36), and he was followed by teammates Sam Mollineaux (15th, 17:21.49), John Prendergast (16th, 17:29.60) and Cole Jacobsen (17th, 17:29.82).

Moving up to the Division 2B meet, Newburyport placed fourth with 149 points while Pentucket was 13th with 372 points. Matt Murray (9th, 16:44.53) and Bradford Duchesne (11th, 16:48.86) were the top Clippers, while Seamus Burke led the Panthers in 27th (17:25.10).

On the girls side, the day was definitely highlighted by Pentucket’s Kaylie Dalgar. The junior finished fourth overall in the Division 2B race in 18:59.40, and helped the Panthers finish seventh overall as a team. However, the Newburyport girls ran strong races and finished third overall (132 points). The dynamic duo of Hailey LaRosa (7th, 19:16.16) and Abby Kelly (19:51.19) once again led the Clippers.

Lastly in Division 2C, the Triton girls placed eighth as a team led by Erin Wallwork finishing ninth overall (19:56.20).

Division 2B State Meet (Boys)

at Stanley Park (3.1 miles)

Race results (25 teams scored): 1. Groto-Dunstable 94; 2. Holliston 136; 3. Wayland 144; 4. Newburyport 149; ALSO ... 13: Pentucket 372

Top area finishers: 9. Matt Murray (N) 16:44.53; 11. Bradford Duchesne (N) 16:48.86; 27. Seamus Burke (P) 17:25.10; 29. Ben Perrone (N) 17:30.75

Division 2C State Meet (Boys)

at Stanley Park (3.1 miles)

Race Results (19 teams scored): 1. Norwell 63; 2. Triton 74; 3. Dover-Sherborn 103

Top Triton finishers: 6. Griffin White 16:28.36; 15. Sam Mollineaux 17:21.49; 16. John Prendergast 17:29.60; 17. Cole Jacobsen 17:29.82; 25. Zach Lyon 17:47.42; 32. Parker Burns 17:51.29

Division 2B State Meet (Girls)

at Stanley Park (3.1 miles)

Race Results (20 teams scored): 1. Holliston 51; 2. Medfield 93; 3 Newburyport 132; ... ALSO: 7. Pentucket 188

Top area finishers: 4. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 18:59.40; 7. Hailey LaRosa (N) 19:16.16; 11. Abby Kelly (N) 19:51.19; 19. Audrey Conover (P) 20:20.06; 24. Bristol Banovic (N) 20:33.40; 28. Libby Murphy (P) 20:43.80

Division 2C State Meet (Girls)

at Stanley Park (3.1 miles)

Race Results (13 teams scored): 1. Whitinsville Christian 35; 2. Dennis-Yarmouth 55; ... ALSO: 8. Triton 195

Top Triton finishers: 9. Erin Wallwork 19:56.20; 37. Robin Sanger 21:24.44; 47. Alexa Bonasera 21:55.74

