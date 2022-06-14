With an opportunity to pitch Newburyport High School into the Division 3 state finals, Charlie Forrest simply dominated.
The junior struck out seven and walked just two in a six-hitter as the No. 10 seeded Clippers knocked off No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth, 5-0, in Tuesday early evening state semifinal at LeLacheur Park.
Newburyport, 18-6, will now collide with the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between top-seeded Austin Prep (23-0) and No. 5 Foxborough.
The state final will be played on Saturday. Time and location to be announced.
“Charlie has been what he’s been all year-round,” said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. “He goes out there and throw strikes. He’s unflappable, always in command. Even when goes down 2-and-0 or 3-and-0 to batter it’s followed by strike one, strike two, etc., in a zone. I’m very happy to have him on our team.
Newburyport got on the board in the second, giving Forrest all the offense he would need.
Jack Fehlner blasted a leadoff triple and cruised home on a Max Puleo sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Jack Sullivan was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, making it 2-0 as Owen Tahnk scored.
“That was a big hit by Fehlner,” said Rowe. “It got us going. When we got that 2-0 lead I went to Charlie and said, ‘We need a zero here.’ and he did.”
Dighton-Rehoboth’s best opportunity came in the fourth when Forrest allowed a pair of singles – their first two hits of the game. But with one out, Newburyport shortstop Lucas Stallard stabbed a line drive up the middle and tagged second base for the unassisted double play to end the threat.
From there, Forrest cruised, and his teammates put it away with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Fehlner, Tahnk and Cowles all had multi-hit games for Newburyport which will now attempt to win its first state baseball title since 2011.
For Forrest, it was his second complete-game playoff win. Last week, he shut down No. 7 Hudson back in the Round of 16, 5-1.
“This was a really good game for us,” said Rowe. “They walked two batters in the sixth and we took advantage of it. That’s how our offense works. We can manufacture runs when we have to.”
Newburyport 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
At LeLacheur Park, Lowell
D-R (17-7)
Mendoza 2b 3-0-0, Pray cf 3-0-2, Kulpa ss 2-0-0, Newman 1b 3-0-1, LeFluer p/rf 3-0-1, Miller 3b/p 2-0-0, Rebbelo lf 3-0-1, J.Suprenard dh 3-0-0, Kindberg c 2-0-1, M.Suprenard rf 0-0-0, Bessette p 0-0-0, Totals 24-0-6
Newburyport (18-6)
Jack Sullivan rf/3b 2-0-0, Connor Stick dh 4-0-0, Lucas Stallard ss 3-0-0, Jack Fealner 2b 3-1-2, Max Puleo lf 1-1-1, Owen Tahnk 3b 3-2-2, Brady Ford 1b 2-0-0, Tyler Cowles c 3-0-2, Eli Suchecki pr 0-1-0, Owen Roberts rf 2-0-0, Will Walsh rf 0-0-0, Charlie Forrest p 0-0-0, Totals 23-5-7
D-R: 000 000 0—0
N: 020 003 X—5
WP: N — Forrest; LP: D-R — LeFleur
RBI: N – Puleo, Sullivan, Cowles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.