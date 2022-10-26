The golf season wrapped up quite nicely for a pair of local teams at Tuesday’s Division 3 State Meet.
Played at The Ledges Golf Club in South Hadley, Triton placed sixth out of 13 teams with a gross score of 333, while Georgetown was right behind in seventh at 337. Weston, who lost out on the title to a tiebreaker a year ago, avenged that heartbreak by winning with a gross score of 302 — led by meet medalist Zach Pelzar and his 4-under 68.
Martha’s Vineyard was second at 307.
Each team who qualified for States sent six golfers, and the top four scores for each team were then added up to determine the winner.
After swinging their way to a CAL Kinney championship, a River Rat title, an 18-1 record in the regular season and a second-place finish at last week’s Division 3 North Sectional, the Vikings came in ready to do some damage. Senior captain Ricky Gardella led the way with a 4-over 76, which ended up being the sixth-best score on the day, and fellow captain Braeden McDonald was right behind with an 81. Brothers Connor (87) and Griffin Houlihan (89) were the other two Viking scorers on the day, and Connor and Quinn Fidler also played solid.
But a great story all year was certainly Georgetown.
It is believed to be only the second time in school history the program has even qualified for States as a team, and the Royals made their mark. After finishing second as an individual — and third as a team — at the Division 3 North Sectional last week, Logan Corriveau again led the Royals with a 5-over 77 on Tuesday. Trevor Manning came in with an 84, Will Sorenson was right behind with an 86 and eighth-grader Ty Southall was the team’s final scorer with a 90.
The seventh-place finish at States was a fitting end to what truly was a historic year.
“I give a lot of credit to the kids for a terrific season,” said Georgetown coach Chris Young. “They’ve really played well all year, and it was nice to go out on a high note like that. It was the first time we had made it to States in quite some time, and even during the regular season we had a handful of matches we lost by just a few points, so things really went well.”
A three-time Daily News All-Star, Corriveau ended his stellar career in style.
He placed eighth at the CAL Open to earn All-CAL honors, took third at Sectionals last week and ended with a great day at States.
“He was a great leader for us this year,” said Young. “He’s a terrific young kid with a bright future, and we’re definitely going to miss him.”
But the cupboard won’t be dry for the Royals come next fall.
Southall is a very promising eighth-grader, and Sorenson, Manning, Will Halloran and Matt Venturi should all be back a year from now as well.
