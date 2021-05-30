On one of the rainiest, nastiest days you'll ever see in late May, the Triton and Pentucket track teams persevered at the Division 4 state relays, with the Triton boys capturing their first-ever title in dramatic fashion while the Pentucket girls put themselves on the verge pending Monday's pole vault.
Triton (47 points) narrowly edged out Dover-Sherborn (44) and Ipswich (37) for the team victory, with the Vikings clinching the win with a first-place finish in the final event, the 4x400 relay.
That almost didn't happen, however, after the Vikings' relay team initially missed the race. After a discussion with the organizers, Triton was allowed to run on its own in a solo heat, and the team of Parker Burns, Reilly Gagnon, Joe Delmonico and Graham Stedfast finished first in 3:38.97.
Triton also finished second in three other events, including the 4x100 (Burns, Gagnon, Josh Monroe, Delmonico; 45.05), 4x1600 (Stedfast, Griffin White, Cole Jacobsen, Jack O'Shea; 20:12.82) and sprint medley relay (Matt Olson, Colin Webber, Pete Scangas, Mason Behl; 4:07.31).
Eliot Lent was the top overall javelin thrower (142-3), helping the Vikings to a third place team finish along with Buddy Porelle and Stedfast (combined 334-0). Triton's 4x800 relay (Bryan Nichols, Bryce Martis, John Sayles, Zach Lyon; 9:20.61) took fourth, long jump relay (Burns, Gagnon, Olson; 52-0 1/4) was fifth and distance medley relay (Sam O'Shea, White, Jacobsen, Sam Mollineaux; 13:03.78) was sixth to round out the scoring.
The Pentucket girls finished the day in first with 54 points, edging out Stoneham (48) and Triton (36), but Pentucket won't officially clinch the Division 4 state relay title until the pole vault is contested on Monday.
In the meantime, Pentucket dominated the sprinting events and won five relays in total. Sabrina Campbell and Emily Rubio were each part of three first-place teams, while Reese Gallant, Kinneal Dickens and Sage Smith all helped win two.
Pentucket won the 4x100 (Sabrina Campbell, Smith, Dickens, Gallant; 52.53), 4x200 (Sabrina Campbell, E. Rubio, Smith, Syeira Campbell; 1:48.35), 4x800 (Libby Murphy, Kaylie Dalgar, Erin Muir, Phoebe Rubio; 10:22.73), shuttle hurdles (Meaghan Grenham, Lia Goodwin, E. Rubio, Dickens; 72.49) and high jump relay (E. Rubio, Sabrina Campbell, Gallant; 13-11 1/4).
Pentucket also took fifth in the shot put (Ava Snyder, Riley Bucco, Goodwin; 75-2 1/2), sixth in the sprint medley relay (Hannah Linehan, Katelyn Sudbay, Lia Alsup, Ella Edic; 4:55.33) and sixth in the javelin (Abby Dube, Sabrina Campbell, Alsup; 184-6).
By finishing third overall, the Triton girls exceeded expectations and made an impressive statement on the statewide scene.
The Vikings set a new program record to win the 4x1600 relay, with Avery Upite, Grace Sousa, Kyle Prussman and Sarah Harrington running a 23:09.22. Triton also took second in the 4x400 (Sophia Lesinski, Arianna Basile, Janet Amasa-Titus, Teagan Wilson; 4:26.20), second in the 4x800 (Ava Burl, Robin Sanger, Anna Romano, Prussman; 10:38.29), third in the 4x100 (Alexa Bonasera, Trinity Cole, Wilson, Aleyo Amasa-Titus; 53.63) and fourth in the 4x200 (A. Amasa-Titus, Julia Beauvais, Bonasera, Cole; 1:56.15).
The Pentucket boys finished 13th overall with 13 team points. Pentucket's 4x800 relay (Isaac Rigoli, Sam Attwood, Mike Murphy, Colin Costa; 9:10.18) finished second, the 4x200 relay (Spenser Wood, Kaiden Currie, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris; 1:41.74) was fourth and the 4x100 relay (Joel Spaulding, Will Sutton, Brandon Lee, Kakouris; 47.39) was sixth.
***
Division 4 State Relays
Boys Results
Team results (19 teams): 1. Triton 47, 2. Dover-Sherborn 44, 3. Ipswich 37, 4. East Bridgewater 35, 5. Bishop Fenwick 32 ... 13. Pentucket 13
Top area finishers:
4x100: 2. Triton 45.05, 6. Pentucket 47.39; 4x200: 4. Pentucket 1:41.34; 4x400: 1. Triton 3:38.97; 4x800: 2. Pentucket 9:10.18, 4. Triton 9:20.61; 4x1600: 2. Triton 20:12.82; Sprint medley: 2. Triton 4:07.31; Distance medley: 6. Triton 13:03.78; Long jump: 5. Triton 52-0 1/4; Javelin: 3. Triton 334-0
Girls Results
Team results (18 teams scored): 1. Pentucket 54, 2. Stoneham 48, 3. Triton 36, 4. Abington 33, 5. Ipswich 32
Top local finishers:
4x100: 1. Pentucket 52.53, 3. Triton 53.63; 4x200: 1. Pentucket 1:48.35, 4. Triton 1:56.15; 4x400: 2. Triton 4:26.20; 4x800: 1. Pentucket 10:22.73, 2. Triton 10:38.29; 4x1600: 1. Triton 23:09.22; Shuttle hurdle: 1. Pentucket 1:12.49; Sprint medley: 6. Pentucket 4:55.33; Javelin: 6. Pentucket 184-6; Shot put: 5. Pentucket 75-2 1/2; High jump: 1. Pentucket 13-11 1/2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.