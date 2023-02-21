It's been an exceedingly memorable season for the Triton co-op girls swim team.
First, the Vikings ripped off an undefeated season in the CAL to take home the regular season title, then capped their league dominance by winning the CAL Open title for the second straight year. The success then only continued at last week's Division 2 North Sectional meet, when the Vikings placed 11th out of 26 teams.
Well, now the program can also say it has its first state champion in four years.
And that honor belongs to junior captain Abriana Cronstrom.
After placing second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle at Sectionals last week, Cronstrom put forth her best performance of the year at the Division 2 State Meet over the weekend. She led from coast-to-coast in the 100 back, and won the event with a season-best time of 59.27 to become Triton's first state champion in four years.
Cronstrom also placed 13th in the 50 Free with a time of 25.55, with both of those efforts helping Triton finish 17th out of 45 teams with 50 points.
But Cronstrom wasn't the only star of the day.
Eighth-grader Jenna Whitaker started her day nearly dropping two seconds off her personal best in the 200IM to finish 10th (2:00.96), but then shocked the entire field in the 500 free when she swam a season-best time of 5:20.13 to take second.
Finally, the day ended off with the relays.
The 200 Medley team of Cronstrom, Whitaker, Giuliani Cogliani and Peyton Gibbs was the top relay finisher in 16th (2:00.48), which nearly broke their season-best time. Elsewhere, the 400 Free relay team of Whitaker, Gibbs, Cogliani and Cronstrom took 19th (4:01.62), and the 200 Free team of Cogliani, Gibbs, Liz Dynok and Jhanliz Guzman-Mata took 21st (1:54.39).
Division 2 State Boys: Triton earns highest placing ever
For the Triton co-op boys swimming team, the season ended in a historic way.
The Vikings earned their highest ever placing at the Division 2 State Meet over the weekend, placing eighth out of 45 teams with 104 points. It broke the team's record from a year ago, when it placed 11th with -- at the time -- a program-high 74 points.
In his final high school meet, two-time Daily News MVP Henry Brien earned his first-ever individual medal at States, finishing eighth in the 200 Free (1:47.74). The Pentucket senior also swam a season-best time in the 100 fly (54.84) finishing 10th, then swam season-best split times leading off the 200 and 400 Free Relays.
The Vikings also got a strong showing from Josh Adler, who broke the school record in the 200 free to place fourth (1:46.54), and came back later to place fifth in the 500 free with another school-record time (4:52.98). Then in the sprints, Sam Whitaker took 12th in the 50 free (22.78), and also swam a personal-best time in the 100 free to take 15th (50.40).
And in the relays, the Vikings were just as good.
The 200 Free took sixth while breaking the program record, with the team of Brien, Jacob Hoffman, Adler and Whitaker crossing in 1:33.19. The same group then teammed up to place seventh in the 400 Free (3:26.38) to reach the podium yet again.
Finally, the 200 Medley team of Hugo Hennessy, Declan Hyer, Clay Erickson, and Jonah Brien finished 17th (2:05.91).
