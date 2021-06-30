The Division 3 state championship game between Amesbury and Turners Falls softball has been postponed to Thursday at 2 p.m. due to the ongoing heat wave.
The postponement was announced by the Turners Falls athletic department in a tweet pointing to the high temperatures and difficult travel logistics and confirmed by Amesbury High and the MIAA. The game was originally scheduled to be played Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Amesbury Middle School.
Temperatures for Wednesday afternoon's original start time are expected to be close to 90 degrees, while Thursday's high temperature is forecast to be 81 degrees with a chance of passing showers.
Amesbury and Turners Falls both enter the state championship game undefeated, with the Indians coming in at 16-0 while Turners Falls is a perfect 17-0. Amesbury softball is seeking its fifth state title and its first since 2000.
