The Amesbury girls basketball team got a lead early and didn't let up.
Led by another monster game from senior Avery Hallinan, who scored a game-high 33 points, No. 4 Amesbury cruised past No. 29 Cape Cod Academy, 66-40, in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament Friday night. Gabby Redford added 12 points for the home team, and both McKenna Hallinan and Liv DeLong chipped in 6.
Amesbury (17-4) led 16-4 after the first quarter and 30-18 at the half.
Tuesday night, Amesbury will host No. 20 Frontier in the D4 Round of 16 with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.
Lien, Lyon pace Royals
Both Harrison Lien and Grant Lyon were unstoppable for Georgetown Friday night.
Lien pumped in a game-high 27 points, and Lyon scored 20 himself while also grabbing 17 rebounds to lead Georgetown to 63-52 win over Clinton in the first round of the Division 4 tournament. The No. 14-seeded Royals led 63-37 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter before letting the bench finish up the rest of the game.
Jack Lucido hit a pair of 3s and finished with 10 points for Georgetown, who will travel to No. 3 Burke in the D4 Round of 16 on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip from Madison Park (Boston).
Groth scores twice, Clippers advance
It was a rather dominating showing for the Newburyport boys hockey team in its state tournament opener Friday night.
Led by two goals from senior captain Jon Groth, the No. 10 Clippers outshot No. 21 Wilmington 39-9 to earn a comfortbale 3-0 win in the first round of the Division 2 tourney. Cam Tinkham scored the other Clipper goal, Caden Eisermann had two assists and Jamie Brooks earned his seventh shutout of the season.
Newburyport will travel to No. 7 Norwood for the D2 Round of 16 Tuesday afternoon for a 4:30 p.m puckdrop from The Skating Club of Boston.
Pentucket balanced in win
The Pentucket girls basketball team got steady scoring in Friday's 64-41 win over No. 41 Ursuline Academy in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament.
Both Alyssa Thompson and Abby Dube scored a team-high 15 points, Lana Mickelson added 9 and Audrey Conover, Ava DiBurro and Emma Lopata each chipped in 6. Pentucket, ranked No. 9 in D2, led 31-19 at halftime and 47-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Up next, Pentucket will travel to No. 8 North Quincy in the D2 Round of 16 Wednesday night (5 p.m.). North Quincy super-sophomore Orlagh Gormley scored a school-record 56 points in her team's 80-57 win over Masconomet in Saturday's Round of 32 game.
Triton hockey bows out
Facing a familiar opponent in the first round of the Division 3 tournament, the Triton hockey team saw its season come to an end with a 3-1 loss to CAL rival North Reading Saturday night.
Andrew Johnson scored the lone goal for the No. 23-seeded Vikings, who finish the season 5-15-1.
No. 10 North Reading (15-5-1) will play No. 7 Nashoba Regional in the Round of 16.
Keliher, Welch lead Amesbury
The Amesbury boys basketball team stepped off the bus after over a two-hour trip to South Hadley and still had their A-game.
Led by a 16 points from senior Cam Keliher and another 15 from Matt Welch, No. 17 Amesbury walked into No. 16 South Hadley's gym and jogged out with a convincing 65-43 win in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament Thursday night. Amesbury led from the start, and got everyone on its roster in the game over the course of the 32 minutes.
Amesbury will now travel to No. 1 Randolph in the D4 Sweet 16 Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. tip.
Amesbury hockey falls
The Amesbury boys hockey team saw its season come to an end with a 4-3 loss to No. 8 Ashland in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament Thursday night.
Joey Duggan, Bryson Vater and Matt Venturi all scored for No. 25 Amesbury (7-11-2).
