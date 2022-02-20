Trevor Kamuda just continues to keep getting it done on the mat.
As the top seed at 145 pounds at this weekend’s Division 2 State Meet, the Pentucket junior got a pin and two decisions on his way to the finals. In the semis, he earned an 8-3 decision over Bridgewater-Raynham’s Lance Pepe before taking on No. 2-seeded Mark Botello of Hingham in the championship. and in the finals, Botello got a first-period takedown and was able to hold on to close out the 2-0 decision.
Still, Kamuda took silver at 145, and will be competiting at next week’s All-State meet. Pentucket also saw Tucker Jackson finish eighth at 170.
“Both wrestlers have put in the time and training to make the necessary improvements that allowed them to shine at the state tournament,” said Pentucket coach Stephen Beaudoin.
At the Division 3 State Meet, Triton saw two wrestlers qualify for All-States in some capacity.
After finishing an impressive second at last week’s D3 North Sectional, sophomore Douglas Aylward continued his fantastic run to take third overall at States at 160. He went 4-2 overall for the tournament, and nearly pinned the top seed before falling to a 14-11 decision.
“Going into the State tournament, he just really was unfazed by the tournament and wrestled well both days,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “Three out of his four wins he came back from behind, and he also scored three pinfalls. That is extremely impressive for a sophomore.
“He joins the likes of Anthony Ostrander and Luke Boyle as wrestlers who wrestled in All-States as sophomores.”
Elsewhere, after claiming the 152-pound title at Sectionals a week ago, Alexis Montes went 3-2 at States and took seventh, meaning he is an alternate for All-States. If he doesn’t get to compete next week, the senior will finish his season 26-5 and leave with a career high school record of 64-36.
“His leadership has been invaluable,” said McElligott. “Hopefully his season isn’t done.”
Junior Ashton Wonson went 1-2 at 220 and finishes his season 22-4 — with all four of his losses coming to wrestlers who qualified for All-States. Sophomore Lucas Bistany went 0-2 at States at 126, but still wrapped up his season with a solid 21-7 record.
