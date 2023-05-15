BYFIELD -- To cross sports real quick and make a golf reference, Triton just accomplished the equivilent of an albatross on the softball field.
This area needs no reminder of Amesbury's rich history in the sport.
Since 2012, the program has gone a combined 182-44, won nine of a possible 10 CAL Baker titles, dominated the league and most importantly stood atop the entire state as Division 4 champions last spring. And over that 10-season stretch, losses to Concord-Carlisle in 2018 (16-6) and North Reading in 2012 (14-1) were the only two times over 226 games where the team fell by 10 runs or more.
Amesbury normally dishes out the punishment, not the other way around.
But on a beautiful Monday afternoon, Triton turned the tables. The Vikings, the No. 1 team in Division 3 in the MIAA power rankings, completed the season sweep of the Red Hawks in statement fashion, blasting three home runs to mercy-rule the defending champs in five innings, 14-2.
"What I told the girls two years ago when we started here as a group, we had nobody here and only one person on the team who had seen just one inning of varsity as a courtesy runner, and we lost to Amesbury, I think 13-1," said Triton coach Alan Noyes. "And now, two season's later, we flipped the tails on them. So we're very proud of their work and their efforts."
It was the ninth win in a row for the red-hot Vikings (14-1), who are in the diver's seat to win the CAL Kinney title with three league games left.
Amesbury (10-4) is still the No. 3-ranked team in Division 4 and loaded with talent, but just didn't have its best stuff on Monday. Junior Cali Catarius had a standout game, going 3-for-3 with a run scored, and the Red Hawks grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off a pair of Triton errors.
But it was short lived.
Triton immediately responded with two in the bottom half thanks to an error, followed by a Kyla Story sac fly and a Skylar Colburn double that scored Izzy Oldoni. The Vikings went up 4-2 in the third inning after Story hit a line-drive solo home run over the fence in center field, followed by a Haleigh Harris single that scored pinch-runner Andrea Boyle, then broke the game open with five runs in the fourth. Story ripped a two-run single with the bases loaded, and Colburn came up and blasted a three-run homer to center that made it 9-2.
"We've been telling them that when we hit line drives, good things are going to happen," said Noyes.
And while the offense was doing its thing and belting out 12 hits on the day, sophomore Emma Penniman was holding it down in the circle for Triton. Her two runs in the first were both unearned, and all told she scattered five hits over five innings with seven strikeouts.
The Vikings then sent everyone home early in the fifth. Grace Romine lifted a grand slam just over the fence in dead center, and Harris drew a bases-loaded walk with one out to bring Oldoni home and hit the 12-run limit. Romine finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBI, Story went 2-for-3 with four RBI and Colburn was a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBI.
For Amesbury, which will look to bounce back against Ipswich on Wednesday, Izzy Levasseur and Lexi LeBlanc had the other hits along with Catarius.
Triton 14, Amesbury 2
Amesbury (2): Cali Catarius ss 3-1-3, Lauren Celia cf 1-0-0, Izzy Levasseur p 3-1-1, Ella DeLisle c 3-0-0, Lexi LeBlanc 3b 2-0-1, Alex Donnell 2b 1-0-0, Rose Franey 1b 2-0-0, Jordan Bennett lf 2-0-0, Charlotte Costigan rf 2-0-0. Totals 19-2-5
Triton (14): Grace Romine 3b 4-3-3, Izzy Oldoni cf 3-3-1, Kyla Story ss 3-2-2, Skylar Colburn c 3-1-3, Andrea Boyle pr 0-1-0, Haleigh Harris 1b 3-0-1, Emma Penniman p 2-0-0, Alex McManus pr 0-1-0, Mallory Johnson rf 2-2-1, Reghan Haley lf 3-1-1, Ava Johnson 2b 3-0-0. Totals 26-14-12
RBI: T — Romine 4, Story 4, Colburn 4, Harris 2; A — None
HR: T — Romine, Story, Colburn
WP: Penniman; LP: Levasseur
Amesbury (10-4): 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Triton (14-1): 2 0 2 5 5 — 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.