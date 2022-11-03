NEWBURYPORT — When the idea was being formulated about a year ago, Triton co-op swimming coach Rebecca Burrell and her team captains fully settled upon one key fact.
Nearly all drownings are preventable.
So, since basically everyone on the team — which consists of kids from the Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket and Georgetown school districts — are either lifeguards, swim instructors, CPR certified or all of the above, a great community service project was formed. Led by team captains Peyton Gibbs, Abriana Cronstrom and Henry Brien, the program recently set into motion its Anti-Drowning Campaign, designed to help educate local youths on the importance of safe swimming.
“We just want to be able to teach kids how to stay safe in the water,” said Cronstrom, a Newburyport junior. “There’s been too many instances where kids have unfortunately drowned, so we just want to try and help to keep them safe. A lot of us are lifeguards, we’re all swimmers, so we wanted to share our passion for swimming, but how to do it safely.”
The facts are there for anybody to look up.
For children ages 5-14, drowning is the second leading cause of death behind car crashes, and for children ages 1-4 it’s the leading cause. There are an estimated 4,000 fatal drownings in the United States every year, and another 8,000 cases of non-fatal drownings which can still lead to permanent disability.
“I was having a meeting with the captains last year, and all of them either swim on the club team with me or work at the (Newburyport) Y,” said Burrell. “They’re all tremendous and bright kids. and we were discussing how sad it is that most drownings are preventable, and the idea just sort of grew from there.”
The group began reaching out to local elementary schools to explain their mission, and hopefully schedule dates where they could meet with the kids to demonstrate safe swimming practices.
Well, Thursday afternoon was the first such meeting.
In total, 12 members of the Triton co-op swim team gathered at the Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School in Newburyport. They were then split into four different groups, who then each spent about 30 minutes working with one of the four third-grade classes at the school.
“It definitely went a lot smoother than I thought it would,” said Brien, our two-time Daily News MVP and current senior at Pentucket. “I teach swim lessons, so I was kind of use to talking to kids and forcing them to do something. But they were all super respectful and nice, and they asked a lot of really good questions.”
Some topics discussed included: safe swimming (always swimming with a buddy, never alone), how to properly wear a life jacket and the basics of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
“It went really well,” said Gibbs, a senior at Triton. “You get really nervous because you’re talking to kids about something serious and you don’t want to scare them, so it was just figuring out ways to make it fun and interesting. But we were just doing CPR and I was like, ‘Do you guys know the song Staying Alive?’ and all of them got so excited and they all started singing along. It made it seem less scary that we were teaching them about something potentially dangerous.”
The 12 members of the team who attended were: Gibbs, Brien, Cronstrom, Will Martellucci, Hugo Hennessy, Rebekah DeOliveira, Josh Burrell, Leila Grasso, Emily Alford, Declan Hyer, Jacob Hoffman and Sam Hartford.
The plan is for the Triton Anti-Drowning Campaign to attend other elementary schools in the Pentucket, Triton, Newburyport and Georgetown school districts in the near future.
“It’s not only about their own water safety, but also about their best friends and their parents too,” said Gibbs. “Hopefully, they go home today and tell their parents what they learned about in school, and tell all of their friends as well.”
