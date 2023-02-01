A couple of local indoor track teams competed in their final meet before the CAL Open championship coming up next Tuesday.
For Pentucket, it was a banner day for the entire program.
The boys team took down Lynnfield, 68-29, while the girls team dominated to an 85-15 win over the Pioneers. The girls team finished the dual meet season at 2-2, while for the boys Tuesday marked their first victory of the winter.
The other local school in action at the New Balance Center was Triton. The Viking boys had a great day — especially senior Shea McLaughlin — to earn a 55-45 win over North Reading, while the girls still put together plenty of highlights despite a 78-22 defeat to the CAL Kinney-champion Hornets.
The Pentucket girls set six personal-record times.
Most notably, Riley Bucco became the first area athlete to break 30 feet in the shot put this winter. The senior’s previous mark was an area-best 29-11, but Tuesday night she landed a 31-5 to win the event with ease. Then there was junior Kaylie Dalgar, who set a new personal-best in the 2-Mile after she won the event in 11:50.75. Others breaking personal-bests were Sage Smith in the 55-meter (2nd, 7.56), Sophia Clemente in the 1000 (2nd, 3:30.45), Morgan Trout in the long jump (2nd, 14-4.75) and Kayla Murphy in the 300 (46.41).
And the Panthers also got event wins from: Wynter Smith in the hurdles (9.43), Sydney Trout in the 55-meter (7.56) and the 300 (44.44), Libby Murphy in the Mile (5:54.24), Brighton Seymour in the 600 (1:52.80), Delaney Meagher in the high jump (5-0), Sage Smith in the long jump and both the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Moving to the boys, Yanni Kakouris and Stratton Seymour had themselves a day.
A senior and returning Daily News All-Star, Kakouris won two events after he claimed the 55-meter (6.85) while also taking first in the 300 (37.68). He then ran on the first-place 4x200 relay team with Kade Dennis, Gabriel MacLeod and Joel Spaulding (1:35.24). Seymour also won two events before running on a relay, claiming the 1000 (2:51.33) and high jump (5-4) before teaming with Jackson Beauparlant, Matt Beaulieu and Braeden Roche on the winning 4x400 (3:52.67).
The Panthers also got wins from Beaulieu in the long jump (19-1), Jacob Zylinski in the 2-Mile (12:00.20) and Beauparlant in the 600 (1:28.54).
Triton: McLaughlin leads the charge
Shea McLaughlin is having an outstanding winter, and the Triton boys needed every single one of his points Tuesday night.
Already the area leader in the high jump (5-10), the senior now also has the second-best finish after he won the event with a leap of 5-8. He then won the 55-hurdles (8.59), and also ran on the winning 4x400 relay team with Colin Webber, Bryan Nichols and Griffin White (3:39.71).
The Vikings (3-1) then paired that with much-needed wins from: Cole Jacobsen in the 2-Mile (10:30.49), White in the 1000 (2:44.88), Nichols in the 600 (1:31.04), Parker Burns in the 300 (36.20) and Duncan MacDonald in the Mile (4:57.53).
The Triton girls had a much tougher task going against the powerhouse Hornets, but still were able to pull out a couple of wins.
Anna Romano started off the day by winning the 600 in 1:45.58, which was also good enough for the fourth-fastest time recorded in the area this winter. That was followed by Alexa Bonasera winning the 1000 in 3:21.50, which, similarly, was also the fourth-fastest time recorded in the area.
The Vikings then got seconds from Julia Blanchet in the 2-Mile (13:58.98), Danika Prendergast in the 600 (1:52.81) and Arianna Basile in the 300 (45.64).
Pentucket 68, Lynnfield 29 (Boys)
Pentucket placers
55 meter dash: 1. Yanni Kakouris 6.85, 3. Kade Dennis 7.06; 300: 1. Kakouris 37.68, 2. Gabriel MacLeod 38.50; 600: 1. Jackson Beauparlant 1:28.54, 2. Braeden Roche 1:30.63, 3. Jacob Zylinski 1:37.03; 1,000: 1. Stratton Seymour 2:51.33, 2. Isaac Rigoli 3:00.29, 3. Max Coppola 3:24.51; Mile: 2. Thomas Sunkenberg 5:05.71; 2-Mile: 1. Zylinski 12:00.20; 4x200: 1. Kakouris, Dennis, MacLeod, Spaulding (1:35.24); 4x400: 1. Beauparlant, Beaulie, Seymour, Roche (3:52.67); HJ: 1. Seymour 5-4, 3. Anthony Lee 5-2; LJ: 1. Matt Beaulieu 19-1, 2. Dennis 18-6; SP: 2. Samuel DaSilva 37-5.50, 3. William Pessina 36-0
Records: Pentucket 1-2
Triton 55, North Reading 45 (Boys)
Triton placers
55 meter dash: 2. Parker Burns 6.99; 300: 1. Burns 36.20; 600: 1. Bryan Nichols 1:31.04, 3. Colin Webber 1:31.47; 1,000: 1. Griffin White 2:44.88, 3. Duncan MacDonald 2:57.91; Mile: 1. MacDonald 4:57.53, 2. Zach Lyon 4:59.69; 2-Mile: 1. Cole Jacobsen 10:30.49, 2. Sam Mollineaux 10:37.54; 55 hurdles: 1. Shea McLaughlin 8.59; 4x200: 2. Pugh, Abt, Conroy, Norton (1:42.04); 4x400: 1. McLaughlin, Webber, Nichols, White (3:39.71); HJ: 1. McLaughlin 5-8; LJ: 3. Burns 20-3.50; SP: 2. Liam Kneeland 37-5.50
Records: Triton 3-1
Pentucket 85, Lynnfield 15 (Girls)
Pentucket placers
55 meter dash: 1. Sydney Trout 7.56, 2. Sage Smith 7.56, 3. Reese Gallant 7.86; 300: 1. Trout 44.44, 2. Regan Breen 46.34, 3. Kayla Murphy 46.41; 600: 1. Brighton Seymour 1:52.80, 2. Lia Alsup 1:52.84; 1,000: 2. Sophia Clemente 3:30.45, 3. Cassidy Roche 3:54.80; Mile: 1. Libby Murphy 5:54.24; 2-Mile: 1. Kaylie Dalgar 11:50.75; 55 hurdles: 1. Wynter Smith 9.43, 2. Meaghan Grenham 9.67, 3. Riley Bucco 10.26; 4x200: 1. Trout, Goodwin, Gallant, Smith (1:49.09); 4x400: 1. Seymour, Cammett, Dalgar, Alsup (4:35.46); HJ: 1. Delaney Meagher 5-0, 2. W. Smith 4-8, 3. Gallant 4-8; LJ: 1. S. Smith 16-4, 2. Morgan Trout 14-4.75, 3. Emily Bethmann 14-1.25; SP: 1. Riley Bucco 31-5, 2. Lia Goodwin 28-3
Records: Pentucket 2-2
North Reading 78, Triton 22 (Girls)
Triton placers
300: 2. Arianna Basile 45.63; 600: 1. Anna Romano 1:45.58, 2. Danika Prendergast 1:52.81, 3. Sarah Ewell 1:53.11; 1,000: 1. Alexa Bonasera 3:21.50; Mile: 3. Mia Jaworski 6:07.12; 2-Mile: 2. Julia Blanchet 13:58.98; 4x200: 2. Amasa-Titus, Basile, Treitel-Poore, Ewell (1:52.01); 4x400: 2. Martin, Leahy, Hurley, Johnson (5:17.47); SP: 3. London Cole 23-4
Records: Triton 1-3
