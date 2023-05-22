NEWBURYPORT — There are a lot of familiar faces on this year’s Newburyport boys outdoor track team, many who were key parts that fueled a whole bunch of team success a year ago.
And they want to experience that all over again.
Last spring, it started with the Clippers winning the CAL regular season, and continued on into a CAL Open title and a Division 4 State Championship. Flash forward to a little over a week ago, and the Clippers completed the first league of that “Triple Crown” after edging out North Reading in a thriller (74-71) to win the regular season.
Now, Step 2 is also done.
For the second year in a row, the Newburyport boys are CAL Open champions. Competing at their home Fuller Field Saturday morning — mostly before the rain started to fall — the Clippers won four out of 18 events while adding numerous top-6 finishes in others, finishing with 121 points to beat out crosstown rival Amesbury in second with 109.5.
Pentucket placed third (96) out of the eight scoring teams, and Triton (48.5) was fifth.
“We talked about repeating all of the meets we won last year, and we’ve done it so far,” said Newburyport coach Mike McCormick. “The league regular season, this one (CAL Open), and hopefully next the Divisionals. So it’s all been part of the goal.”
On the girl’s side, Newburyport finished second with 129 points behind only powerhouse North Reading (184). Behind the Clippers were two more local teams with Triton in third (95) and Pentucket in fourth (65), and CAL Baker regular season champion Amesbury had another solid showing and finished sixth (26).
The story, as it often is: The superstars showed up for Newburyport.
Daily News three-sport All-Star and two-time Cross Country MVP Bradford Duchesne, as he always does, just refused to lose. The senior started his day by winning the 2-Mile (9:37.38), then was trailing over the first three laps of the Mile before finding an extra gear and pumping ahead to win that event (4:27.16), becoming a rare two-event CAL Open champion.
The Clippers then got a win from senior captain Ethan Downs in the 800 (2:01.72), and fellow captain Ean Hynes in the 110 hurdles (15.35). Over the last two years, Hynes has only lost one hurdles race during both the winter and spring track seasons — when he still won but stepped out of his lane and was DQed — and on Saturday his teammate, Wyatt Hastings, was right behind him in second (17.17)
“I definitely like it better when Wyatt’s next to me,” said Hynes. “He’s my brother, and in practice it’s always a little bit difficult, but when it comes to meets we usually get it done.”
Not to be overlooked, the Clipper boys also got seconds from Jalen Wise in the triple jump (42-8), Greg Guckenberg in the high jump (5-10), Will Acquaviva in the 400 (51.29) and both the 4x400 (3:35.23) and 4x100 (45.97) relay teams.
For the Newburyport girls, the electric distance duo of Hailey LaRosa and Abby Kelly were on their game. LaRosa accomplished quite the feat, winning the 2-Mile in a school-record time of 11:09.89, breaking a 22-year-old mark held by former Clipper great Molly Landreth. LaRosa then added a second in the Mile (5:23.71), which flip-flopped with Kelly who won the Mile (5:23.36) and finished second in the 2-Mile (11:19.10).
Finishing out the distance dominance, Annabel Murray won the 800 (2:24.32) with teammate Blake Parker in second (2:26.43). The 4x400 relay team of Morgan Felts, Annie Shay, Murray and Devin Stroope won the event (4:10.80), and Stroope, a sophomore, went on to add a second in the 400 (59.98) and a third in the javelin (101-6) to be named a three-event CAL All-Star.
Finishing inside the top-3 in any event warrants CAL All-Star status, while winners of each event are named All-CAL.
“I call them gamers,” said McCormick. “There’s so many of them that just go out and perform very well. A lot of them go above and beyond what they do in practice, so they come ready to compete. So it was a great day.”
Amesbury: Donovan wins both SP and Discus
As expected, it was a solid end to an amazing CAL season for the Amesbury boys.
For the CAL Baker regular season champs, the second-place Open finish was highlighted by superstar thrower Aiden Donovan. The junior won an impressive two events, out-pacing teammate Ibrahim Jalloh in second (42-0) to win the shot put by over 10 feet (52-0.50), then shifting over to the discus to win that event (146-1) to edge out Pentucket ace Will Pessina in second place (143-7).
The Red Hawks then added wins from Michael Sanchez in the 400 (50.41), and both the 4x800 relay team of Max Rodrigues, Othmane Missaoui, Truman Yee and Joe Stanton (8:31.97), and the 4x400 team of Brody Tonks, Zach Rome, Sanchez and his brother, Max, (3:32.43). Rome took second in the 400 hurdles (59.26), Michael Sanchez placed third in the 100 (11.05) and Nick Marden finished third in the long jump (20-0).
For the Amesbury girls, both Bayleigh Shanahan and Meagan McAndrews earned CAL All-Star. McAndrews placed third in the 400 hurdles (67.76), while Shanahan sprinted to third in the 100 (13.01).
Pentucket: Kakouris sets new school record
Newsflash: Returning Daily News All-Star Yanni Kakouris is still one of the best athletes in the area.
The Pentucket senior captain proved that in a big win in leading his boys team to third overall at the CAL Open on Saturday, earning three CAL All-Star nods. Kakouris broke the Panthers’ school record in the 100 meters to place second (11.01), added another second in the 200 in personal-best time (22.58), then teammed with Matt Beaulieu, Kade Dennis and Joel Spaulding to win the 4x100 (44.76).
The Panther boys then added a second from the afformentioned Pessina in the discus (143-7), as well as a second from Jackson Beauparlant in the 800 (2:02.56).
Moving over to the girls, Pentucket got two event wins on the day.
Sophomore leaper Wynter Smith did her usual job-well-done to win the high jump (5-3), and Riley Bucco put together a great performance to win the shot put (33-2). Daily News Indoor Track MVP Sage Smith placed second in the 100 (12.42), then joined Emily Bethmann, Lia Goodwin and Reese Gallant to finish second in the 4x100 in a season-best time (51.30).
Triton: There’s no stopping Teagan Wilson
It was a busy day for Triton’s Teagan Wilson, but she certainly made the most of it.
The senior showed once again that she’s not only just an All-Star hockey goalie, but also a track superstar with a first in the 100 hurdles (15.73) and thirds in both the triple jump (35-4.50) and long jump (17-11). But it’s not like she was the only Viking fueling the girls team’s third-place finish.
Aleyo Amasa-Titus crushed the 200 to win the event (27.47), the 4x800 team of Erin Wallwork, Robin Sanger, Avery Upite and Anna Romano cruised to victory (10:34.83), and Sophia Lesinski placed second in both the high jump (5-0) and the 400 hurdles (1:06.44).
For the Viking boys, senior Parker Burns continued his excellent season with a win in the triple jump (43-1.50) and a third in the 200 (22.83). Griffin White took third in the Mile (4:33.14), then teammed up with Zach Lyon, John Prendergast and Duncan MacDonald to add another third in the 4x800 (8:52.98).
CAL Open (Boys)
Meet Results (8 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 121; 2. Amesbury 109.5; 3. Pentucket 96; 4. North Reading 88; 5. Triton 48.5; 6. Lynnfield 34; 7. Ipswich 33; 8. Hamilton-Wenham 28
Area placers (top-6):
Pole vault: 3. Daniel Kolman (N) 11-0, 4. Will Acquaviva (N) 9-6, 5. Brody Tonks (A) 9-6; Shot put: 1. Aiden Donovan (A) 52-0.50, 2. Ibrahim Jalloh (A) 42-0, 6. Christian McGarry (A) 37-5.50; Discus: 1. Aiden Donovan (A) 146-1, 2. Will Pessina (P) 143-7, 3. Liam Kneeland (T) 126-10, 5. Ibrahim Jalloh (A) 124-11; Javelin: 3. Ryan Miles (N) 142-0, 4. Henry O’Neill (A) 136-10, 5. Daniel Kolman (N) 134-2; Long jump: 3. Nick Marden (A) 20-0, 4. Jackson Neumann (P) 19-10-50, 5. Ean Hynes (N) 19-8.75, 6. William Hight (T) 19-8.0; Triple jump: 1. Parker Burns (T) 43-1.50, 2. Jalen Wise (N) 42-8.00, 3. Jackson Neumann (P) 41-5.25, 6. Max Sanchez (A) 40-11.50; High jump: 2. Greg Guckenberg (N) 5-10, 3. Seamus Burke (P) 5-8, 5. Shea McLaughlin (T) 5-6, 6. Nick Marden (A) 5-6
110 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes (N) 15.35, 2. Wyatt Hastings (N) 17.17, 4. Shea McLaughlin (T) 18.00, 5. Tighe Hosman (P) 18.68; 100 meters: 2. Yanni Kakouris (P) 11.01, 3. Michael Sanchez (A) 11.05, 4. Joel Spaulding (P) 11.05, 6. Ryan Miles (N) 11.50; Mile: 1. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:27.16, 3. Griffin White (T) 4:33.14, 5. Matt Murray (N) 4:40.97; 4x100 relay: 1. Pentucket (Matt Beaulieu, Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Yanni Kakouris) 44.76, 2. Newburyport (Ben Corneau, Ryan Miles, Ean Hynes, Breyden Sanchez) 45.97, 4. Amesbury (Henry O’Neill, Zach Rome, Jackson Wetherell, Anthony Aguilar-Lopez) 46.66, 5. Triton (Michael Coco, William Hight, Bradyn Lopea, Sam Abt) 46.74
400: 1. Michael Sanchez (A) 50.41, 2. Will Acquaviva (N) 51.29, 4. Braeden Roche (P) 52.52, 5. Jalen Wise (N) 52.82; 400 hurdles: 2. Zach Rome (A) 59.26, 3. Stratton Seymour (P) 59.57, 4. Jackson Wetherell (A) 1:02.77, 5. Tighe Hosman (P) 1:03.56, 6. Hugo Huang (T) 1:04.89; 800: 1. Ethan Downs (N) 2:01.72, 2. Jackson Beauparlant (P) 2:02.56, 3. Stratton Seymour (P) 2:03.58, 4. Joe Stanton (A) 2:94.18, 6. John Prendergast (T) 2:05.16; 200: 2. Yanni Kakouris (P) 22.58, 3. Parker Burns (T) 22.83, 4. Max Sanchez (A) 22.91, 5. Joel Spaulding (P) 23.04; 2-mile: 1. Bradford Duchesne (N) 9.37.38, 4. Michael Mohoric (N) 10:11.44, 5. Andre Bailin (A) 10:18.59, 6. Cole Jacobsen (T) 10:23.12
4x800 relay: 1. Amesbury (Maxx Rodrigues, Othmane Missaoui, Truman Yee, Joe Stanton) 8:31.97, 3. Triton (Zach Lyon, Griffin White, John Prendergast, Duncan MacDonald) 8:52.98, 4. Penucket (Thomas Sunkenberg, Austin Gagnon, Isaac Rigoli, Seamus Burke) 9:00.82, 5. Newburyport (Michael Mohoric, Aimon Fadil, Alex Lisauskas, Aidan Hoidal-Bui) 9:03.13; 4x400 relay: 1. Amesbury (Brody Tonks, Michael Sanchez, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome) 3:32.43, 2. Newburyport (Will Acquaviva, Jalen Wise, Ethan Downs, McDermott) 3:35.23, 3. Pentucket (Owen Tedeschi, Stratton Seymour, Braeden Roche, Matt Beaulieu), 5. Triton (Romano, Shea McLaughlin, Parker Burns, Zach Lyons)
CAL Open (Girls)
Meet Results (8 teams scored): 1. North Reading 184; 2. Newburyport 129; 3. Triton 95; 4. Pentucket 65; 5. Ipswich 32; 6. Amesbury 26; 7. Hamilton-Wenham 23; 8. Lynnfield 6
Area placers (top-6):
Pole vault: 4. Alexa Bonasera (T) 7-0; Shot put: 1. Riley Bucco (P) 33-2, 4. Lidya Belanger (A) 31-4.75, 6. Emma Foley (N) 29-3.75; Discus: 3. Kayley Simons (N) 92-1, 5. Emma Foley (N) 87-4; Javelin: 3. Devin Stroope (N) 101-6, 6. Meagan McAndrews (A) 86-11; Long jump: 3. Teagan Wilson (T) 17-11, 5. Sage Smith (P) 17-0.50; Triple jump: 3. Teagan Wilson (T) 35-4.50, 5. Julia Schena (N) 33-2.0, 6. Emily Bethmann (P) 33-1.75; High jump: 1. Wynter Smith (P) 5-3, 2. Sophia Lesinski (T) 5-0, 3. Delaney Meagher (P) 5-0, 5. Laney Schwab (N) 4-8, 6. Gabriella Riethmueller (N) 4-8
100 hurdles: 1. Teagan Wilson (T) 15.73, 3. Meaghan Grenham (P) 17.03, 4. Julia Schena (N) 17.17, 5. Lucy Buchmayr (N) 17.30; 100 meters: 2. Sage Smith (P) 12.42, 3. Bayleigh Shanahan (A) 13.01, 4. Lia Goodwin (P) 13.36, 6. Grace Parsons (N) 13.61; Mile: 1. Abby Kelly (N) 5:23.36, 2. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:23.71, 3. Erin Wallwork (T) 5:30.27, 6. Ciara Geraghty (N) 5:49.02; 4x100 relay: 2. Pentucket (Emily Bethmann, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant) 51.30, 3. Newburyport (Grace Parsons, Chloe Raby, Morgan Felts, Anna Seidel) 53.19, 5. Amesbury (Lindsey Williamson, Bayleigh Shanahan, Lidya Belanger, Meagan McAndrews) 53.57
400: 2. Devin Stroope (N) 59.98, 3. Morgan Felts (N) 1:00.97, 4. Janet Amasa-Titus (T) 1:01.49, 5. Arianna Basile (T) 1:02.85; 400 hurdles: 2. Sophia Lesinski (T) 1:06.44, 3. Meagan McAndrews (A) 1:07.76, 4. Lucy Buchmayr (N) 1:11.28, 5. Brighton Seymour (P) 1:11.29; 800: 1. Annabel Murray (N) 2:24.32, 2. Blake Parker (N) 2:26.43, 3. Avery Upite (T) 2:27.64, 4. Anna Romano (T) 2:27.75, 6. Sophia Franco (N) 2:29.67; 200: 1. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 27.47, 4. Anna Seidel (N) 28.62, 5. Sarah Ewell (T) 28.99; 2-mile: 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 11:09.89, 2. Abby Kelly (N) 11:19.10, 5. Libby Murphy (P) 12:39.58, 6. Julia Parsons (A) 12:47.89
4x800 relay: 1. Triton (Erin Wallwork, Robin Sanger, Avery Upite, Anna Romano) 10:34.83, 2. Newburyport (Sophia Franco, Violet Moore, Ciara Geraghty, Blake Parker) 10:51.28, 3. Amesbury (Anna Tessmer, Carly Testa, Abby Morin, Julia Parsons) 11:26.94, 6. Pentucket (Lily McIntyre, Aly Daly, Dani Costello, Libby Murphy) 12:02.03; 4x400: 1. Newburyport (Morgan Felts, Annie Shay, Annabel Murray, Devin Stroope) 4:10.80, 2. Triton (Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Arianna Basile, Sophia Lesinski, Janet Amasa-Titus) 4:11.00, 3. Pentucket (Cece Cammett, Regan Breen, Meaghan Grenham, Brighton Seymour) 4:28.50
