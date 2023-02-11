BYFIELD -- There was of course a winner after the final buzzer marked the end of the Pentucket vs. Triton boys basketball game Friday night.
But, in essence, both teams now find themselves in the exact same situation.
Led by another solid night and 16 points from senior captain Cole Vuylsteke, Pentucket went into hostile territory and came out with a much-needed 50-40 win. So just how "much-needed" was that victory? Well, as the winter regular season heads into its final couple of weeks, both teams now must win out if they hope to make the playoffs.
The Panthers (6-10) were living in that reality heading into Friday night, and got the job done.
"We've got to run the table," said Pentucket coach Ed Hickey. "We're capable of beating anyone on the schedule, but we've got to play tough and it's going to be difficult. We've got North Reading, which we got them earlier in the year so they're going to be itching to get us back, and we've got Newburyport. Then a couple of non-league games."
Triton (7-10) had some wiggle room to play with, but losses to Hamilton-Wenham and now Pentucket this week have put it on the brink of elimination. The Vikings came in at No. 52 in the latest MIAA Division 3 power rankings, with the Panthers two spots above them at No. 50. So, with the top-32 automatic qualifier essentially out of reach, both teams have to rely on finishing with a .500 record to play some postseason basketball.
For Pentucket, that means beating North Reading, Newburyport, O'Bryant and Arlington Catholic.
For Triton, it must beat North Reading, Saugus and Dracut.
"I think we made some adjustments today," said Hickey. "Triton is a good team and they were lighting us up inside, so we had to make some adjustments defensively. We forced a couple of turnovers in the second half which allowed us to go on a little run, which was nice to see."
Those adjustments largely focused on denying Griffin Dupuis and Ethan Tate the ball.
With key players Luke O'Leary, Max Ciaramitaro and John Prendergast either out or limited due to illness, the Vikings were running thin. Still, after falling behind by three after the first quarter, the Vikings used their defense to fuel their offense to make a run in the second. Both Tate (14 pts) and Dupuis (13 pts) came away with steals that led to easy transition layups, helping Triton take a 25-21 lead into halftime.
But coming out of the break, Pentucket's new gameplan was simple: Don't let Tate touch the ball.
The Panthers stuck in their zone defense and denied entry to Tate at the elbow, and whenever the senior did get the ball, an immediate double-team came. It forced the ball out to the perimeter, and the Vikings picked a bad time to go through a cold stretch shooting 3s.
And while the Vikings only scored 15 points in the second half, Pentucket was just plugging away before building a double-digit lead in the fourth.
Vuylsteke hit a baseline jump, and baskets from junior Peter Hart (10 pts) and sophomore Matt Pipan (10 pts) made it a 44-33 game with four minutes left. Liam Friis responded with one of his three 3s on the night, but the Vikings couldn't generate more consistent offense.
"(Pentucket) knew what to do," said Triton coach Mike Trovato. "They took Griffin and Ethan away and we had no chance in the second half. I don't know if we got tired or what, but you saw in the first half we had all those deflections and people jumping the passing lanes. That's when we're at our best, when we're out in transition and running. But we were back on our heels in the second half."
Pentucket 50, Triton 40
Triton (40): Griffin Dupuis 5-3-13, Max Ciaramitaro 0-0-0, Simon Bissell 0-0-0, Thiago Tameirao 1-0-2, Sam Richards 0-0-0, Ethan Tate 6-1-14, Liam Londergan 1-0-2, Liam Friis 3-0-9, Bryan Doucette 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-40
Pentucket (50): Colby Echolt 0-0-0, Austin Gagnon 2-0-5, Trevor Cloutier 0-0-0, Dylan Scott 1-0-2, Owen Tedeschi 1-1-4, Peter Hart 3-4-10, Matt Pipan 3-3-10, Quinn Vuylsteke 1-0-2, Nic Yassmine 0-1-1, Cole Vuylsteke 5-4-16. Totals 16-13-50
3-pointers: P — C. Vuylsteke 2, Gagnon, Tedeschi, Pipan; T — Friis 3, Tate
Pentucket (6-11): 12 9 14 15 — 50
Triton (7-10): 9 16 4 11 — 40
