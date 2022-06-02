As far as this spring season is concerned, the Newburyport girls tennis program continues to be a force to be reckoned with.
Lose five out of your seven starters that made the Division 2 North Final a year ago?
No problem.
Welcome in a new coach?
That’s fine.
It hasn’t changed one bit what the Clippers (15-2, 12-1 CAL) have been able to accomplish on the court this spring. and after the team won its fifth straight CAL Kinney championship a couple of weeks ago, it’s safe to say that it’s been business as usual.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group,” said first-year coach Jana Schulson, the mother of first singles player and reigning Daily News MVP Caroline Schulson.
“I kind of knew with how they were last year that we were going to be good. We’re just a really deep team. We have people that aren’t even playing that can fill in and be competitive on any given day.”
Senior Sydney Gediman, who was just named a CAL All-Star this spring and has been around to witness three of those league title (no season in 2020), echoed that exact sentiment.
“For the past four years it’s just been good people in and out,” said Gediman. “Even our JV team, most of the kids on JV could play opponents that we play. I also think it has a lot to do with the Newburyport Tennis Club. There’s a lot of good coaches there, so people just start out playing when they’re young at the club. Each year kids are coming in who can help the team.”
Still, to be back at the top of the league after losing over 70% of your starting lineup is impressive.
And it starts at the top.
Caroline Schulson, fresh off an undefeated season a year ago, has been just as dominant this spring. The junior is an undefeated 16-0 again at first singles, and went into last Friday’s final regular season match of the year against Masconomet having lost only four games. She won each of her first six matches this year 6-0, 6-0 before she “stumbled” against Ipswich’s first single and “only” won 6-0, 6-1.
And, well, just do the math from there.
If there are five “games” overall that decide a match (three singles, two doubles) and you need to get three of them to win overall, with Schulson basically locking down first singles, now you go in only need two.
“Starting at tryouts we saw that we had a lot of depth,” said Schulson, who was just named CAL MVP for the second straight year. “A lot of our players were around the same level, which is pretty unique because a lot of other teams don’t have that. and that allows us to all hit with each other and get better. I think our main goal this year is to win states given last year we lost in the finals, which was heartbreaking. But I feel like it gives us a goal and a mindset to win every match we play and work as hard as we can.”
But, as they’ve all been saying, it doesn’t just start and end at first singles.
Kat O’Connor is the team’s other returning starter from a year ago, and was just recently named a CAL All-Star at third singles. Sophomore Ana Lynch saw some time at doubles last year, but has slide into the starting role at second singles and performed well. and at doubles, the Clippers just saw both of its teams be honored as CAL All-Stars. Gediman has paired with Delaney Woekel to form quite a formidable team at first doubles, and Harper Bradshaw and Carly McDermott have each stepped up to lock down second doubles.
Lynch’s father, Greg, is the new assistant coach helping out Schulson. and Schulson’s older daughter, Ellie — who just finished her freshman year playing at Furman — has also occasionally been around to assist.
So there’s definitely a “family-like” quality to the team.
“I think we’re all just very passionate for the sport and all care about it,” said Schulson. “A lot of us are close outside of the team, too, so that also plays a role into it. I just think are practices are fun and people look forward to coming every day.”
Now, it’s go time.
The Clippers are the No. 1 seed in the Division 3 state tournament, and will start their run at home on Monday against the winner of No. 32 Wilmington and No. 33 Notre Dame Academy. Last year’s run ended with a heartbreaking loss to Winchester in the Division 2 North finals, and this year’s group is eager to get back to the exact same spot.
“If we won states, that be a great way to end my four years,” said Gediman. “I’m excited that we’re doing so well. It’s been really fun, and obviously winning is a good thing.”
