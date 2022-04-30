BYFIELD -- As far as Cam Smith was concerned after the game, the lacrosse ball basically looked like a watermelon.
The Pentucket junior goalie stood on his head in an excellent performance Friday night, making 16 saves to help his team earn a 7-6 win over Triton. His final stop came on top Vikings scorer Jared Leonard with about 45 second left, and after a turnover, Liam Sullivan was able to gain possession for Pentucket and run down to the other side of the field to ice it.
"It was definitely one of the better games I've had this season," said Smith. "I was seeing the ball well today, but Evan (Napolitano) and Ethan (Ferrant) and all of the guys on defense were locking it up and forcing them to take bad-angle shots."
When the final buzzer went off, the entire team rushed out to meet Smith in his goal and celebrate. After losing to the Vikings three times last season, including in the Division 3 North playoffs, Pentucket came in eager to get some revenge.
"It was just a great, coordinated team effort," said Ferrant, a sophomore. "Everybody was on the same page, and we just came ready to play. Triton is always one of the bigger games every season. We're always so hyped up for this game, so the fact that we were able to win it after three losses last year means so much to this team."
And make no mistake, it was a solid, solid win for Pentucket (6-3).
Triton (6-3) had come in on a six-game winning streak, and boast two of the Daily News area's top scorers in both Leonard (46 points) and Thomas Cahill (26 points). But led by the efforts of Ferrant, Napolitano, Henry Brien and the rest of the defense, Pentucket proved to be up to the task.
"The big thing was definitely watching Jared, No. 3, and Tom, No. 2," said Napolitano. "Then we sort of found out after a couple of faceoffs that No. 18 (JP Trojan) was going to give us some problems, so we decided that we would have to go to him earlier on slides. But our big thing was trying to play Jared well."
Leonard finished with two goals and an assist, but had to work hard for everything he got. And after an even first quarter, Pentucket took a 4-3 lead into the halftime break on one of three goals from Joe Turpin. Logan Durocher, Ben Turpin, Nolan Cole and Henry Hartford were the team's other goal-scorers, as Pentucket mostly maintained a two-goal lead for much of the second half.
Triton got a few decent looks and a couple of goals from Seamus Cahill, but for the most part there wasn't much room to operate offensively with the smothering Pentucket defense.
And when something did get through, Smith was there to make the save.
"Everything for us always starts with Cam," said Pentucket coach Dan Leary. "I mean, he absolutely stood on his head today. He commanded his crease, was clearing the ball and getting ground balls. He just played a really tough game. And I thought our guys, Ferrant, Napolitano and Henry Brien, those guys did a great job just trying to limit Triton's opportunities. They still got some, but I thought we made it really difficult for them to get offense going."
Triton, however, wasn't going to go quietly.
With about 90 seconds left, sophomore JP Trojan picked up a ground ball in his defensive zone and started to race down the field. He weaved through two defenders into the offensive zone, and when nobody picked him up he continued to run to about 10 feet in front of the net before firing in a goal to make it 7-6.
The Vikings then won the ensuing faceoff, but couldn't get the equalizer past Smith.
"No. 2 in goal for them was the difference today," said Triton coach Mike Rice. "He did a great job with all of the saves he made.
"We've been playing good team defense and moving the ball. We had won six in a row, which was good, but now we've got to start another streak."
Pentucket 7, Triton 6
Goals: P — Joe Turpin 3, Logan Durocher, Ben Turpin, Nolan Cole, Henry Hartford; T — Jared Leonard 2, Seamus Cahill 2, Braeden McDonald, JP Trojan
Assists: P — B. Turpin, Ethan Ferrant, J. Turpin; T — McDonald 2, J. Leonard, Thomas Cahill, Dylan Angelopolus
Saves: P — Cam Smith 16; T — Charlie Clare 8
Pentucket (6-3): 3 1 1 2 — 7
Triton (6-3): 3 0 1 2 — 6
