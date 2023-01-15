The Georgetown girls basketball team is looking to claim its first CAL Baker title in quite some time this winter, but Friday’s result will act as a speed bump on that journey.
Led by a balanced scoring attack that saw eight different players record a bucket, Manchester-Essex was able to walk into hostile territory and leave with a 55-50 win over Georgetown. With that victory, the Hornets (7-2, 3-2 CAL) and the Royals (6-3, 3-2 CAL) now sit tied atop the Baker standings, with the Hornets owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The two teams will meet again in Manchester-by-the-Sea for a huge rematch on Jan. 27th.
“We spotted them a good lead in the first quarter and were playing catch-up for a good chunk of the game,” said Georgetown coach Tim Mahan. “But (Manchester-Essex) played really well, especially in the fourth quarter. They kept getting big rebounds and made all the plays down the stretch. Every person who played for them contributed. They were missing a couple of girls with COVID, but the players who came off the bench for them all stepped up.”
After trailing during the first quarter and at halftime, Georgetown didn’t quit.
Back-to-back 3s from Carena Ziolkowski and freshman Bailey Pierson put the Royals up 45-41 after the third quarter. Ziolkowski, the team’s leading scorer at 15.5 ppg, finished with 12 points on three 3s, and fellow senior captain Marley Morrison played a fantastic all-around game with 9 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Katie Davies also chipped in with 4 points and 10 boards.
But it was freshman Neiylah Marcelin leading the Royals with a game-high 20 points.
Her older sister, Tyrah — the team’s junior point guard — unfortunately had to miss the game with an ankle injury. But in her place, Neiylah stepped in and had the best game of her career.
“Neiylah Marcelin did a really nice job both offensively and defensively,” said Mahan. “We’ve been talking a lot this season about mental and physical toughness, and this group always plays for the full 32 minutes. They fight back and they do all of the right things all of the time. We’re playing a style of basketball that’s a lot of fun, but requires a lot of energy.”
But even with the solid efforts from everyone on the team, the shots just stopped falling for Georgetown in the fourth quarter. The Royals went cold over the final eight minutes, allowing the Hornets to pull ahead by a couple of possessions and eventually close out the game.
“We were getting good shots, we just weren’t hitting anything,” said Mahan. “But that’s the game, we just didn’t make shots. (Manchester-Essex) is a well-coached, really good team, and they made the plays they needed to make.”
Manchester 55, Georgetown 50
Manchester-Essex (55): O’Connell 3-0-7, Carpenter 1-0-2, Oliver 2-0-5, Brooks 2-3-7, Brooks 4-2-11, Newton 4-0-9, Dewiar 5-0-10, Arnsten 2-0-4. Totals 23-5-55
Georgetown (50): Pierson 1-0-3, Loewen 1-0-2, Morrison 4-1-9, Mariani 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 4-1-12, Davies 1-2-4, Upite 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 9-2-20. 20-6-50
3-pointers: G — C. Ziolkowski 3, Pierson; ME — O’Connell, Oliver, Brooks, Newton
Records: Manchester 7-2, Georgetown 6-3
