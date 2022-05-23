NEWBURYPORT -- It wouldn't be a Triton vs. Newburyport rivalry tilt -- in any sport -- if there wasn't some drama at the end, right?
Well, add Monday's softball game to the long list of nailbitters.
Leading 6-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, everything looked all but locked up for the visiting Vikings and freshman pitcher Emma Penniman.
Not so fast.
Needing a rally, Maddie McLeod and Keira Dowell started the inning with back-to-back singles, and two batters later Cassidy Bolcome ripped a base hit that scored a run. Then after Emily Meleedy walked to load the bases with two outs, Emma Keefe blooped a single to right field that plated a pair to make it 6-4 while bringing the potential winning run to the plate.
But the Clipper comeback wasn't to be.
And it was all thanks to Triton catcher Skylar Colburn, who had already thrown someone out trying to steal second earlier in the game. After the first pitch to Newburyport's Sophie LaVallee, Colburn did a quick and accurate throw-down to third base. Third baseman Grace Romine applied the tag before the runner got back to the bag, and the Vikings were able to breath a sigh of relief after holding on for the 6-4 win over their rivals.
The win -- via pickoff -- secured Triton's sweep of Newburyport this spring.
"This means a lot to us becasue last year we didn't do all that well against them," said Kyla Story, who blasted a crucial three-run home run in the win. "But this year we've been doing a lot better against tougher competition."
That second sentence in particular hits the nail firmly on the head.
Triton (14-5, 10-2 CAL) has been playing some darn good softball this year, and against elite competition. Case and point on Friday, when the Vikings played a historically good Amesbury team and had the tying run on third base in the seventh in an eventual 2-1 loss. Amesbury has basically demolished everyone its played this spring, but the Vikings had it on the ropes.
Yes, it still was a loss.
But anyone who gives Amesbury that good of a game this year has to themselves be a very ... very .... good team, which Triton has proved it is.
"They're growing up and they play hard for each other," said Triton coach Alan Noyes. "They're not trying to play outside of their skill set. We try to always make the safe play and get an out. The faster we get to 21 outs without letting up as many runs, we get the result we want."
Story, a Daily News All-Star from a year ago, is one of the many strong bats in the Vikings' lineup.
A 2-1 game in the top of the third inning, the sophomore took a fastball high and inside and belted it over the fence in left center for a 3-run shot. It was her second home run of the year, and scored Maddie Jacques and Izzy Oldoni.
"We're doing well communicating in the field and continuously hitting," said Story, who went 2-for-4 on the day. "When one person hits, more people start to hit and then the energy just goes way up."
The Vikings also have the luxury of a 1-2 pitching punch in Mallory Johnson and Penniman, who are both themselves great hitters. On Monday, it was Penniman who got the start and the win. She had only allowed five hits and the one run up until the seventh, and was able to keep her poise under pressure to finish the inning.
"Emma is pitching well," said Noyes. "We're able to get by because we have two good pitchers. We would have been fine throwing Mallory, but (Newburyport) hasn't seen as much of Emma lately so we threw her out there and she did great."
Newburyport (9-10) got its opening run via a solo shot from Grace Habib in the second inning that made it 2-1. Meleedy, back from an elbow injury, pitched well despite the loss. Only three of her runs -- the Story home run -- were earned, and she only allowed four hits with six strikeouts.
"They never give up," said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. "I can complain all I want about how they played in the beginning of the game, but there's just something about them that every game we're in they always seem to come back. We hit a little better towards the end of the game. We were a little slow at the beginning, but give credit to the pitcher for Triton. She kept us off balance today."
Triton can clinch a share of the CAL Kinney title with a win over Pentucket on Sunday (10 a.m.).
Triton 6, Newburyport 4
Triton (6): Maddie Jacques 2b 3-1-0, Izzy Oldoni cf 4-2-1, Kyla Story ss 4-1-2, Mallory Johnson rf 4-0-0, Haleigh Harris 1b 1-1-0, Skylar Colburn c 3-0-0, Emma Penniman p 3-1-0, Reghan Haley lf 3-0-1, Grace Romine 3b 3-0-0. Totals 28-6-4
Newburyport (4): Nieve Morrissey cf 4-0-2, Cassidy Bolcome lf 4-1-1, Emily Meleedy 2-0-0, Emma Keefe ss 4-0-2, Sophie LaVallee 3b 3-0-0, Grace Habib c 3-1-1, Maddie McLeod 2-1-1, Keira Dowell rf 3-1-2, Olivia Skibbee dp 3-0-0, Lea Quintiliani 1b 0-0-0. Totals 28-4-9
RBI: T — Story 3, Haley; N — Keefe 2, Habib, Bolcome
HR: T — Story; N — Habib
WP: Penniman; LP: Meleedy
Triton (14-5): 2 0 3 0 0 1 0 — 6
Newburyport (9-10): 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 — 4
