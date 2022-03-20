The Red Sox have their man.
According to multiple reports top free agent infielder Trevor Story is signing with the Red Sox on a six-year, $140 million deal. It is the largest free agent contract the Red Sox have given under Chaim Bloom's regime by a huge margin, and the largest by any Red Sox free agent signing since David Price in 2016.
Story is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit 24 home runs with 75 RBI, an .801 OPS and 20 stolen bases for the Colorado Rockies. Since making his big league debut in 2016, Story ranks 11th in baseball among all position players in wins above replacement (26.7) and overall he has 158 home runs and 450 RBI in six seasons, including two all-star nods, two Silver Sluggers and three down-ballot MVP finishes.
By adding Story, the Red Sox offset some of the offensive production lost by Kyle Schwarber, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week, and Hunter Renfroe, who was traded to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects just prior to the lockout.
Story will reportedly play second base in Boston after spending his entire career playing shortstop with the Rockies. Here are some quick thoughts on the big signing:
This year's missing piece
Last year the Red Sox were two wins away from reaching the World Series, and coming into the weekend this year's roster stacked up well against that one, with one notable exception. The club never replaced Schwarber and Renfroe's production in the lineup, and without a big move it would have been tough to imagine the Red Sox being able to keep up with the Blue Jays, Rays or Yankees.
Now? The Red Sox have the bats they need to compete.
Story gives the Red Sox a big jolt and will allow them to maximize their championship window with the club's current core. Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and potentially Xander Bogaerts are all set to hit free agency this coming offseason, so it would have been bitterly disappointing — both for fans and the players themselves — if the club hadn't acted with any kind of urgency. The Story signing more than assuages those concerns.
Fitting into long-term puzzle
Beyond the impact he'll have on this year's club, Story is a building block who fits perfectly into the team's long-term timeframe. With so many key players' futures in Boston clouded, having Story locked up for six years gives the team a pillar to build around. He also provides essential insurance for Bogaerts, who will likely opt out of his contract this coming offseason to seek a bigger deal on the open market.
If Bogaerts stays, he and Story will give the Red Sox one of the best middle infields in baseball for years to come. If not, then Story can move to shortstop and the Red Sox can rest easy knowing that position will be in good hands no matter what.
The price is right
Story isn't coming to Boston cheap, but in the grand scheme of things his contract doesn't look like it should ever become an albatross. At six years, $140 million, Story will average $23.3 million per year, substantially less than the $35 million per year deal Carlos Correa just signed with the Minnesota Twins.
The contract is a little bit more complicated than usual given that it reportedly has an opt out after year four that the Red Sox can void by adding a seventh year, but either way, the deal looks like a big win for both sides.
