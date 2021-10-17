Despite the eventual setback on the field, Finn Sullivan still managed to etch his name atop Newburyport football history.
His Clippers lost a hard-fought, 41-21, game against a strong Hamilton-Wenham team, but with his efforts, the senior quarterback is now No. 1 all-time in Newburyport history for rushing yards by a QB.
Sullivan passed Newburyport great Kevin Sullivan (Class of 1975) -- no relation -- who piled up 839 rushing yards over his two years as starter. And for those curious, Greg Twombly (Class of 1976) still holds the all-time school rushing record with 1,941 yards.
Trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, Sullivan got his day started when he found Iyobosa Osazuwa for a 35-yard touchdown. He would then find Jeff Thurston in the second quarter to put Newburyport (3-3) ahead, but Hamilton-Wenham (5-1) scored on a Chris Domoracki 10-yard run to make it a 20-14 game at the break.
Still, coming out of the break Sullivan hit Osazuwa again on a 10-yard strike to give the Clippers a lead, but Hamilton-Wenham would go on to score 21 unanswered points to pull away for the win.
It won't get much easier for Newburyport, which will travel to one-loss North Reading on Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Hamilton-Wenham 41, Newburyport 21
Hamilton-Wenham (5-1): 14 6 8 13 — 41
Newburyport (3-3): 7 7 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
HW — Chris Domoracki 70 run (kick failed)
HW — John Ertel 1 run (Mark Nordin pass from Ertel)
N — Iyobosa Osazuwa 35 pass from Finn Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
Second Quarter
N — Jeff Thurston 9 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
HW — C. Domoracki 10 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
N — I. Osazuwa 10 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
HW — C. Domoracki 4 run (run good)
Fourth Quarter
HW — Luke Domoracki 92 run (pass failed)
HW — C. Domoracki 10 run (Zack Walles kick)
