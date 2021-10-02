Whatever halftime speech Newburyport football coach Ben Smolski gave to his team must have been a good one.
Leading only 7-0 at the break, the Clippers offense -- led by QB Finn Sullivan -- scored on their first two second-half possessions, and added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure a 34-7 win against Lynnfield Friday night.
After a season-opening loss to Masconomet, the red-hot Clippers (3-1) have now rattled off three in a row.
Tackling-machine Lucas Stallard led the Newburyport defensive effort with eight stops, with sophomore linebacker Angus Webster right behind him with six.
Sullivan, who heading into the game was the Daily News area leader in completion percentage (65.1%), finished an efficient 17 of 20 through the air for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He also added TD runs of 15 and 3 yards -- both in the third quarter -- to complete his four-score day.
The Clippers started out strong when Sullivan found Grant Mosesian on a 10-yard strike late in the first quarter. A senior, Mosesian was his team's top target on the night, hauling in six passes for 85 yards and a score.
After Sullivan added the PAT to make it 7-0, however, both offenses went cold until the second half.
But Newburyport drove right down in less than two minutes to start the third quarter, and scored on Sullivan's first TD run. The Clippers then capped their following possession with another Sullivan scamper, this one coming from the 3-yard-line.
Lynnfield (2-1) did score to make it a 19-6 game heading into the fourth, but Sullivan finished the Clippers ensuing drive by finding Webster on a 3-yard scoring strike. It was Webster's first career reception.
Later in the quarter, Sean Miles completed his only pass attempt of the night to sophomore Logan Jones. Also his first career reception for the Clippers, Jones took that pass 20 yards to the house for a TD to make it 34-6.
Iyobosa Osazuwa had another nice day for Newburyport with 66 yards on six receptions. Defensively, Stallard added a sack, Joe Colella forced a fumble and both Osazuwa and Evan Landry had interceptions.
The Clippers will try to keep it rolling next week when they travel to Haverhill's Trinity Stadium on Saturday to take on a fellow 3-1 squad in Pentucket. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Newburyport 34, Lynnfield 6
Lynnfield (2-1): 0 0 6 0 — 6
Newburyport (3-1): 7 0 13 14 — 34
First Quarter
N — Grant Mosesian 10 pass from Finn Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
Third Quarter
N — F. Sullivan 15 run (kick failed)
N — F. Sullivan 3 run (Sullivan kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — Gus Webster 3 pass from F. Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
N — Logan Jones 20 pass from Sean Miles (Sullivan kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (14-79) Finn Sullivan 1-44, Jack Sullivan 9-27, Lucas Stallard 1-7, Sean Mills 1-6, Jack Hadden 2-(-5)
PASSING: N — F. Sullivan 17-20-2, 175, Miles 1-1-1, 22
RECEIVING: N — Grant Mosesian 6-85, Iyobosa Osazuwa 6-66, Logan Jones 1-22, Stallard 3-18, J. Sullivan 1-7, Angus Webster 1-3
