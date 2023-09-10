NEWBURYPORT — On a warm Friday night where downpours fell on World War II Memorial Stadium, the visiting Essex Tech Hawks were left feeling submerged by the hosts.
The Hawks’ first game as an official member of the Cape Ann League didn’t go as planned as they suffered a 39-14 defeat to the Clippers.
“We’re young, and it showed,” said Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors, whose squad started a bevy of sophomores. By the time they got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, the Hawks were already facing a five-touchdown deficit as the Clippers scored 33 unanswered to open the game.
Head coach Ben Smolski was happy both with a great week of practice his team had leading up to Friday’s opener, and how they handled the heat that preceded the rain.
“Teddy Caron, Jack Smith, Gus Webster, and Logan Jones really set the tone for us on the defensive side of the ball and pushed Essex Tech back all night,” said Smolski. “We really put the hammer down on them and never let up.”
Essex Tech, which lost 85 percent of last season’s starting lineup to graduation, were no match for the speedy Clippers, who ran for 279 yards and passed for an even 100. Newburyport methodically built upon its lead, going from up 14-0 after one quarter to 20-0 at halftime and 33-6 after three quarters.
Running back Jack Sullivan and quarterback Colin Fuller were the primary thorns in Essex Tech’s side. Sullivan ran for 129 yards on just a half-dozen carries, scoring on runs of 11 and 36 yards while also collecting a 13-yard scoring toss from Fuller. Fuller also had scoring runs of 14, 16 and 1 yard to highlight his 85-yard outing on the ground. He also completed 6-of-10 passes for an even 100 yards.
Jake Gilbert led the Essex Tech offense by running for a game high 161 yards on 20 carries, scoring on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. Michael Indelicato also found the end zone on a 22-yard fourth quarter scamper, with Xavier Parsons providing the ensuing 2-point conversion rush.
“Jake is a workhorse and is experienced. He really carried the load,” said Connors, who along with assistant coach Juan Juan praised the work of their many 10th graders who saw game action.
Kai Dos Passos was strong in the kicking game for Essex Tech, including a 55-yard punt in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks will host Amesbury Friday night in Hathorne.
Kane Brennan added 65 yards rushing for Newburyport, which faces another CAL rival, Lynnfield, next weekend.
Newburyport 39, Essex Tech 14
Essex Agricultural (0-1): 0 0 6 8 — 14
Newburyport (1-0): 14 6 13 6 — 39
First Quarter
N — Jack Sullivan 11 run (kick failed)
N — Colin Fuller 14 run (Sullivan run)
Second Quarter
N — Fuller 16 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
N — Sullivan 36 run (kick good)
N — Fuller 1 run (kick failed)
ET — Jake Gilbert 2 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ET — Michael Indelicato 22 run (Xavier Parsons run)
N — Sullivan 13 pass from Fuller (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (27-279): Jack Sullivan 6-129, Colin Fuller 16-85, Kane Brennan 5-65; ESSEX TECH (36-197): Jake Gilbert 20-161, Mike Indelicato 4-27, Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik 9-11, Xavier Parsons 1-3, Makio Bey 2-(-5)
PASSING: N — Fuller 6-10-1, 100; ET — Casinelli-Tarasuik 6-15-0, 42
RECEIVING: N — Sam Craig 2-40, Logan Jones 1-25, Jackson DeVivo 2-22, Sullivan 1-13; ET — Nick Branciforte 3-23, Bey 1-12, Parsons 2-7
