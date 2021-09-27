NEWBURYPORT — There was never any doubt on the Newburyport sideline Friday night.
No fear. No panic. No desperation.
But the Clippers were reeling after taking a devastating right hook to the jaw in the first half of the all-important Border Battle game against archrival Triton, and finally they had had enough.
"We took a little hit in our pride," said Clipper quarterback Finn Sullivan. "And we just realized that we're not getting beat in the Border Battle.
"All of the seniors talked about it, and we all said that for our senior year, we're not going to get beat by Triton on our home field."
Trailing 14-0 at one point in the first half, it certainly wasn't easy. But Sullivan, especially, backed up his strong words, putting the Newburyport offense on his back with two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns — the second with 5:38 left — to give his team a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
After the defense forced a turnover on downs, it was only fitting that on a 2nd-and-16, it was Sullivan who kept it for a 25-yard gain that clinched Newburyport's 19-14 victory Friday night in front of a packed house at James T. Stehlin Stadium.
"This game means the most to us," said Sullivan, who had a team-high 106 yards on 15 carries. "You got all of our peers, you got 100 to 200 kids up there in the stands, and it was awesome seeing them up there. And it was awesome seeing a good crowd from Triton as well.
"It just meant the world to us to come out with a win the last time ever playing Triton."
The "Border Battle" history is well known.
The two programs rebranded their annual rivalry game in 2017, and put a trophy at stake that the winner gets to keep until the following year.
But so far, now five years in, that trophy hasn't left Newburyport High.
"This is a big game," said senior Lucas Stallard, who came up with a huge sack on defense that eventually set up Newburyport's go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. "We've beat Triton all four years, and that's a hell of a feat for us.
"I'm really proud of our guys."
Triton (1-1) wanted more than anything to experience that feeling of beating their rivals. And in the first half, it looked like that elusive win was right there for the taking.
The Vikings got the opening kickoff and blitzed 65 yards in seven plays to score in less than three minutes. On a 2nd-and-3 from the Newburyport 28, junior quarterback Max Ciaramitaro dropped back and floated a beautiful ball up the right seam that big tight end Dominic Cardillo skied high for to haul in.
Just like that, 7-0.
Triton then forced Newburyport (2-1) to a three-and-out on its first possession, took over at the 35 and methodically drove 65 yards again on 15 plays. Junior back Nathan Miller finished this drive for the Vikings, plunging in from two yards out on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-0.
"They got us early, I'll give it to them," said Stallard. "They punched us in the mouth. But we came back. We didn't give up."
The Clippers were in desperate need of a spark, and finally got it with 2:13 left in the second when Will Walsh blocked a punt that was recovered and housed by sophomore Peter Osazuwa.
The Vikings followed by driving deep into Clipper territory, but a last-second 38-yard field goal had plenty of leg but was just wide right — keeping it a 14-7 game at the break.
"Our guys just kept going at it," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. "We always tell them that when bad things happen, that's just a chance to overcome adversity. And they did that tonight."
If there's one stat to take away from the game, it's this: Newburyport held Triton to just 35 total yards of offense in the second half.
And then Sullivan went to work.
After a fumble stalled a promising Newburyport drive midway through the third, the Clippers blocked yet another punt on Triton's ensuing possession to get great field position right back.
Sullivan then hit Jeff Thurston on a 38-yard bomb to get Newburyport to the 3, and on the first play of the fourth quarter the QB kept it himself for the score. The point after was blocked, however, keeping it a 14-13 game.
But Triton couldn't muster anything in the second half against a Clipper defense led by Stallard. It also didn't help that the Vikings lost two of their top offensive options in Miller and Cardillo (in the first half) to injury.
"I told them that what they're feeling right now is the feeling of preparing and coming up short, of not finishing a game," said Triton coach Eric Burgos. "And if they don't want to feel that feeling again, we're going to have to be better at practice and conditioning.
"What we felt today was not finishing a game."
Ciaramitaro was certainly still impressive in his second career start, completing 16 of 29 passes — mostly to top targets Dylan Watson (8-69) and Jared Leonard (4-65) — for 184 yards and a TD.
But the Vikings were forced to punt on their first three possessions of the second half, and Sullivan then capped off his team's go-ahead drive with a shifty 8-yard scramble up the middle.
"They came ready," said Sullivan. "They punched us in the face first. But we took it, and we came right back in the second half and played Clipper football."
Triton drove to the Newburyport 36-yard-line on its final drive, but a 4th-and-7 pass tipped off an outstretched receiver's hands and fell to the turf incomplete.
Sullivan, Jack Hadden and Iyobosa Osazuwa then combined to run out the clock — and other Border Battle win — for the Clippers.
"This kind of game, Newburyport and Triton, it's about who wants it more," said Smolski. "We both want it. It's a rivalry game. Triton wanted it, I have mad respect for them, and they have a lot of heart.
"But in the end, we wanted it more, and we took it in the fourth quarter."
Newburyport 19, Triton 14
Triton (1-1): 7 7 0 0 — 14
Newburyport (2-1): 0 7 0 12 — 19
First Quarter
T — Dominic Cardillo 28 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Eliot Lent kick), 9:12
Second Quarter
T — Nathan Miller 2 run (Lent kick), 10:06
N — Peter Osazuwa 24 blocked punt return (Finn Sullivan kick), 2:13
Fourth Quarter
N — F. Sullivan 3 run (kick blocked), 11:56
N — F. Sullivan 8 run (pass failed), 5:38
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (25-169) Finn Sullivan 15-106, Jack Hadden 4-44, Iyosoba Osazuwa 2-14, Jack Sullivan 4-5; TRITON (24-58) Cole Piaseczynski 5-18, Josh Rodriguez 3-17, Nathan Miller 10-15, Max Ciaramitaro 4-9, Dylan Watson 2-(-1)
PASSING: N — F. Sullivan 4-7-0, 64; T — Ciaramitaro 16-29-1, 184
RECEIVING: N — Jeff Thurston 1-38, Grant Mosesian 2-22, Lucas Stallard 1-4; T — Watson 8-69, Jared Leonard 4-65, Dominic Cardillo 1-28, Eliot Lent 2-19, Piaseczynski 1-3
