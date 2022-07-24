Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.