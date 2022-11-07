GEORGETOWN -- An All-CAL selection, an All-EMass First Team selection and now, the Division 5 State Player of the Year.
You could say it's been quite the season for Georgetown goalie Mary Surette.
The confident keeper found out she received the latest honor as the best player in D5 on Monday morning, and a few hours later, she pitched her eighth shutout of the year to help the Royals open their playoff run with a 4-0 win over West Boylston.
"It's pretty crazy," said Surette. "(Georgetown coach) Kevin (Fair) called me this morning and told me, and I was so shocked. I didn't even know I was nominated for the award. But I think the important thing for me was letting it not change anything or go to my head. Letting it not make me think that I need to perform better than I normally should, or that the stakes are higher."
All told Monday, Surette had a pretty stress-free day with only a handful of stops.
She had plenty of help in front of her, as Meghan Loewen, Kayla Gibbs, Abby Stauss, Reese Martin and Neiylah Marcelin all played strong defensively to keep the No. 27-seeded West Boylston offense at bay. Which is no easy feat, as the Lions (5-13-2) scored seven goals in their tourney-opening win over Avon in the preliminary round.
But the No. 6 Royals (12-5-2) got up early and didn't look back.
"Our effort was outstansing," said Fair. "The girls played really hard and really physical, and that's kind of who we are. We didn't have the greatest night finishing, but we created tons of opportunites."
About 10 minutes into the game, Shannon Gibbs -- who created a ton of turnovers in the midfield all night -- found herself with the ball on her foot and a ton of space. She swung the right leg and sent a high-arcing shot on net, and the ball perfectly came down just under the crossbar and over the outstretched hands of the goalie.
It was quite the spectacular shot, and set the tone for the rest of the night.
The Royals controlled play for the remainder of the half, and nearly doubled the lead when freshman Jenna Johnson unleashed a shot that the Lions keeper made a great save on. But after heading into halftime leading just 1-0, Carena Ziolkowski scored just a few minutes into the second half when she found the ball during a mini-scrum in front of the net. Not too long later, the senior captan controlled a pass from Johnson near the net, raced to her left to create space, swithced the ball to her left foot and powered home a shot for her second goal of the game.
Recalling all of his team's goals, Fair was more than pleased.
"It was a tough ball for the keeper," he said on Gibbs' initial tally. "It was a high ball through traffic, but Shannon put it on the frame and that's what we talk about in practice. Put in on the frame, and good things will happen, so I was really happy for her. Then Carena scored two good ones. I always say that my favorite goals are the 'dirty goals,' the ones that are in traffic where it's just an effort play. And Carena, she's now up to 12 on the season, and half of those are probably just effort goals, which I love about her."
Freshman Katie Davies scored her first varsity goal with a few minutes left to finish up the scoring for Georgetown. What also didn't go unnoticed was the play of midfielders/forwards Olivia Hiltz, Lyla Schneider, Avery Upite and Alexis Sheahan, who were all active in creating opportunities for the Royals.
The win also advanced the Royals to the Divison 5 Round of 16, where they'll host No. 11 Quaboag on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
"We're so stoked," said Surette. "We made it to the 'Sweet 16' last year, and it was pretty freakin cool, so we're all really, really pumped."
Georgetown 4, West Boylston 0
Division 5 First Round
Goals: Carena Ziolkowski 2, Shannon Gibbs, Katie Davies
Assists: Jenna Johnson 2, S. Gibbs
Saves: Mary Surette 6
West Boylston (5-13-2): 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (12-5-2): 1 3 — 4
