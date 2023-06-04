BYFIELD — At this time of year, it truly doesn’t matter how you pick up a win, because the alternative means your summer is starting early.
For a Triton softball team coming into a first round Division 3 playoff game as heavy favorites based on its No. 7 seeding, Sunday’s cold, wet and downright miserable day nearly turned catastrophic. As is sometimes the case in these opening games, the Vikings built an early 9-2 lead, only to see an underdog Essex Tech team — seeded No. 26 — slowly crawl its way back, gain hope, and then stun the home crowd with a clutch four-run seventh inning to miraculously tie the game at 9-9.
“The first one is always the toughest one,” said Triton coach Alan Noyes.
But the CAL Kinney champs weren’t going to let their season end that way.
Grace Romine nearly ended the game with a moonshot to right that turned into an off-the-wall double, and was then pinch-run for by speedster Andrea Boyle. In stepped Izzy Oldoni to the box, and with the Essex Tech outfield playing almost in the infield, the senior captain ripped a seeing-eye grounder up the middle to send Triton to a dramatic walkoff win, 10-9, to keep its season alive.
“Andrea’s got great speed,” said Noyes. “So as soon as Grace got on second, just find a way to get the ball on the ground and we were going to win. and then Izzy came up clutch for us.”
Triton (17-4) advanced to the Division 3 Round of 16, where it’ll host either No. 10 Greater New Bedford or No. 23 Tantasqua at a time and date not yet announced.
For Essex Tech (13-8), there wasn’t too much to hang it heads over.
After the fourth inning, it looked like Triton was potentially on its way to a mercy-rule victory. But the Hawks never showed quit with their energy in the dugout, or with their play on the field. They slowly chipped away with an unearned run in the fifth, then two more in sixth on an Emma Cormier fielder’s choice and Hailey Roach RBI-single.
Meanwhile, Sammy Tucker came in and kept the Vikings off the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth after relieving starter Callie Hogan.
Then in the seventh, the Hawks just refused to die. It was 9-6 with two outs when Adriana Lassus blasted a two-run triple to right, then Cormier — the team’s leadoff hitter — lifted a single to right to bring home Lassus and tie up the game at 9-all.
“You know I think all year long we’ve been trying to understand what it means to really fight,” said Essex Tech coach Tara Petrocelli-McGloin. “And I think, in our 21st game of the season, I mean I’m just so proud of them. We could have packed it in a long time ago and we didn’t, so I really am proud of what they did. and it was everybody, it was really a team effort.”
There was also a fun underlying story, as the Hawks will be joining the CAL next season.
“They’ll fit in with the CAL for sure,” said Noyes.
But, despite the Hawks’ best effort, Triton starter Emma Penniman got a huge popup to end the inning and keep it tied. The Vikings had the top of their order up in the bottom of the seventh, and Romine and Oldoni delivered like they have all season.
“Emma pitched her butt off,” said Noyes. “It’s tough because she’s a power pitcher and she needs to have grip on the ball, and she didn’t have a grip on the ball the whole game. But she pitched well enough to keep us in there.”
Triton took a 2-0 lead in the second inning off a two-run double from Romine. The Hawks would tie it at 2-2 in the third, but the Vikings responded with RBI-singles from Haleigh Harris, Penniman and Regan Haley to go up 5-2. Then in the fourth, both Mallory Johnson and Harris ripped two-run singles, giving the Vikings a commanding 9-2 lead.
But as it turned out, it wasn’t going to be that easy.
At the end of the day, though, just survive and advance.
Triton 10, Essex Agricultural 9
Division 3 First Round
Essex Tech (9): Cormier 2b 4-0-1, Roach ss 4-2-2, Barrows c 5-0-0, Bishop 1b 4-0-1, Tucker 3b 4-1-2, Chase cf/p 4-2-1, Michael dp 3-0-0, Hogan p/ph 1-1-1, Viscenti rf 3-1-2, Sayts ph 1-0-0, Lassus lf 4-2-3. Totals 37-9-13
Triton (10): Romine 3b 4-0-2, Boyle pr 0-3-0, Oldoni cf 4-1-2, Story ss 3-1-1, Colburn c 2-0-1, M. Johnson rf 4-2-1, Penniman p 2-1-1, Harris 1b 4-0-3, McManus pr 0-0-0, Haley lf 4-1-0, A. Johnson 2b 4-1-1. Totals 31-10-12
RBI: T — Harris 3, M. Johnson 2, Romine 2, Oldoni, Penniman, Haley; ET — Cormier 2, Lassus 2, Roach, Barrows, Bishop, Hogan
WP: Penniman; LP: Chase
Essex North Shore (13-8): 0 0 2 0 1 2 — 9
Triton (17-4): 0 2 3 4 0 0 1 — 10
