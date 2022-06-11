GROVELAND -- If you're a Cape Anne League team still fighting in the Division 3 boys lacrosse tournament, you probably don't want to see Swampscott on the opposite sideline.
When it comes to the CAL, the Big Blue are currently seeing red.
After taking down Kinney Division champion Newburyport in the first round a few days prior, No 25 Swampscott earned another huge upset on Saturday with a hard-fought 9-8 win over No. 9 Pentucket in the Round of 16. That punches the Big Blue's ticket to the D3 quarterfinals, where they'll most likely have to travel to top-seeded Medfield.
And for the Panthers (14-6), their season comes to an end a few games short of the ultimate goal.
"I couldn't be more proud," said Swampscott coach Geoff Beckett. "They realized a couple of weeks ago that they can beat anybody if they play for 48 minutes, and they grinded to the death today. And the last five or six days of practice have been a godsend to prepare, to figure out what we need to do, to gameplan, and luckily the same gameplan worked here. It couldn't have been a better matchup."
What was that gameplan, Coach?
"Speed," said Beckett. "Speed and just having our slides ready to go. Different looks to slide to and just to try and disrupte their offense as much as possible. And the guys really executed that."
For the first quarter of Saturday's game, it looked like the end result would resmeble Pentucket's 14-5 win when the two team's played earlier in the season.
After winning the opening faceoff, Ben Turpin took a feed from his brother, Joe, and rocketed one home just 12 seconds into the game. Moments later, not even a minute in, Joe got a tally of his own to put Pentucket up 2-0 in a blink. Nolan Cole scored on a worm-burner to make it 3-0 after the first quarter, and Ben Turpin opened the second with a goal to stretch the lead even further.
Swampscott (11-8) needed a timeout.
"I think early on we worked hard to get really good looks offensively," said Pentucket coach Dan Leary. "But as the game went on, we weren't as disciplined with our shot-selection."
After the timeout, Swampscott would go on to score five out of the next six goals to tie the game at 5-5 heading into halftime. Liam Keaney (2 goals) and Jason Codispoti (2 goals) each scored for the Big Blue to offset goals from Cole and keep the game tied, and with three seconds left in the third quarter Jack Russo found the back of the net to put Swampscott up 8-7.
The first goal of the fourth quarter -- if there was one -- was going to be huge, and it went to Keaney to put Swampscott up 9-7. Cole scored his fourth of the day to make it a one-goal game with seven minutes left, but Swampscott got some big saves down the stretch from goalie Aidan Breault (9 saves) to finish off the upset.
"We had trouble matching their speed a little bit, they started to win a few faceoffs, but I thought we battled," said Leary. "We played them in the beginning of the season and their goalie is a game-changer. I don't know how many saves he had, but he had a lot of timely, difficult saves in the second half. So give them a lot of credit."
Swampscott 9, Pentucket 8
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: S — Liam Keaney 2, Jason Codispoti 2, Cole Hamernick, Carson Palmer, Harrison Kinne, Zack Pierce, Jack Russo; P — Nolan Cole 4, Ben Turpin 3, Joe Turpin
Assists: S — Pierce 2, Keaney, Sam Brodsky; P — Henry Hartford, Evan Napolitano, J. Turpin
Saves: S — Aidan Breault 9; P — Cam Smith 7
Swampscott (11-8): 0 5 3 1 — 9
Pentucket (14-6): 3 2 2 1 — 8
