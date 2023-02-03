BYFIELD -- If the Triton boys basketball team wants to end its elongated losing streak to archrival Newburyport, it's going to have to wait until 2024.
The clock starts now.
And that's because Friday night, the Clippers went on the road and won their 16th straight game over the Vikings, 51-42. With starting point guard Adam Bovee out as well as key reserve Peter Osazuwa, it was Ben Corneau stepping up to have a career night for the Clippers. The sophomore made his first three 3s and drained five total on the night, finishing with a game-high 21 points.
With the win, Newburyport (10-6) completes the season sweep of Triton for the seventh straight year. You would have to go back to the first round of the Rowinski Tournament on December 28th, 2015 to find the last time the Vikings came away with a victory over their rivals.
"It's a big thing," said Corneau. "We've been 15-0 against them the past few years, so it's just really big for us to keep this streak going. This was definitely my best game, but it was my teammates helping me get through it. They passed me the ball, I was just trying my best to get open out there, and they always found me."
There have been some blowouts over that 16-game winning streak, but Friday wasn't one of them.
Corneau, however, did help Newburyport get off to a fast start after knocking down the first three 3s he took. Triton (7-8) came out in a zone defense, but the Clippers were able to move the ball through it well to continuously get open looks on the perimeter. Top scorer and sharpshooter Connor Spinney (14.2 ppg, 43 3s) was unusually cold to start the game, but Corneau was there to pick him up.
Ethan Tate and Luke O'Leary gave Triton a spark near the end of the quarter, but Newburyport still held a 15-8 lead.
"It was a hard game, a really hard game," said Newburyport coach Mark Elmendorf. "(Triton) played really, really well, and I'm proud that we held them to 40. But we've got to score more."
But the Vikings found their footing in the second.
Tate, a top scorer in the area who is averaging 17.9 ppg, got the crowd back into it with a pretty move after a steal. The senior had one defender to beat in transition, and euro-stepped to do so while moving the ball around his back before laying it in. O'Leary then followed with a strong bucket through traffic, and a Griffin Dupuis 3 actually helped the Vikings take a 26-25 lead into halftime.
"When we get out in transition we seem to put up a lot of points," said Triton coach Mike Trovato. "But when the game gets slowed down, we have trouble finding people and ways to score."
Unfortunately for the Vikings, the game slowed down in the second half.
The Clippers switched to a man-to-man defense that caused a couple of early turnovers, and Spinney finally hit his first 3 to put his team up, 37-32. It stayed a five-point game heading into the fourth, and sophomore Sam Craig opened the final quarter with a 3 to put the Clippers up 43-35.
Triton got as close as 46-40 off the back of O'Leary, but Spinney struck again.
The junior had watched as all but one of his double-digit 3-point attempts clanged off the basket all night. But with 1:17 left, he put a bad shooting night behind him and drilled his next open look to put Newburyport up 49-40. O'Leary knocked down a jumper on the other end, but the Clippers were easily able to run out the rest of the clock.
"We tell (Spinney) every time out to keep shooting," said Elmendorf. "He's our best perimeter shooter, and everybody knows it. It was a great shot he hit, and if doesn't take it, the middle is going to be even more clogged."
With the win, Newburyport also automatically qualifies for the Division 2 state tournament by way of the .500 rule. The Clippers were at No. 31 in the latest rankings, but now the worst record they could end the regular season with would be 10-10.
For Triton, both O'Leary and Tate finished with 13 points, while Dupuis added 11. The Vikings are currently at No. 44 in Division 3, so you figure the easiest path to the postseason would also be via the .500 rule. The team has games against Hamilton-Wenham, Pentucket, North Reading, Saugus and Dracut left, and needs to win at least three of those final five to get in.
"The goal from the begining was to make the state tournament," said Trovato. "That was their goal. We're right there and we knew it was going to be close. So, we feel pretty good. We've been playing well other than tonight, but when you look back we did finish the week 2-1. So we just need to find a way to get three wins out of the last five."
Newburyport 51, Triton 42
Newburyport (51): Sam Craig 2-0-5, Henry Acton 3-1-7, Ben Corneau 8-0-21, Connor Spinney 4-0-10, Finn Brennan 2-1-5, Carson Gretz 1-1-3. Totals 20-3-51
Triton (42): Luke O'Leary 5-3-13, Griffin Dupuis 4-1-11, Max Ciaramitaro 0-0-0, Simon Bissell 0-0-0, Thiago Tameiro 0-0-0, Ethan Tate 6-0-13, Liam Friis 0-0-0, John Prendergast 2-1-5. Totals 17-5-42
3-pointers: N — Corneau 5, Spinney 2, Craig; T — Dupuis 2, Tate
Newburyport (10-6): 15 10 15 11 — 51
Triton (7-8): 8 18 9 7 — 42
