NORWELL — Last year, the greatest season in Newburyport boys soccer history came to an end on the turf field at Norwell High School, as the Clippers were sunk in the state quarterfinals to end an outstanding run.
It’s fitting then that this year’s path to perfection once again ran through Norwell, and this time Newburyport made sure they’d be the ones celebrating at the final whistle.
Newburyport avenged it’s state tournament defeat by soundly defeating Norwell 2-1 in Thursday’s Division 3 Round of 16 showdown, getting two goals from senior Caelen Twichell while the Clippers collectively dominated in all aspects of the game.
“I think we kind of learned a little bit last year about how to prepare a little better for the long bus ride through Boston,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau, “and we came ready to play today.”
“That would have killed us if we lost,” said Twichell, who now has 19 goals on the year to tie the program’s single-season record. “I think we came knowing we’re a better team this year.”
Newburyport controlled possession for the majority of the game, and in the first half the Clippers spent nearly the entire first 40 minutes on Norwell’s side of the field. The Clippers grabbed the lead 13 minutes in when senior midfielder James Forrest-Hay made an incredible run from midfield past three defenders and delivered a perfect left-footed cross at the baseline to serve up Twichell, who went up and headed it in to make it 1-0.
“I just got the ball down the line and brought it down to the baseline and knew he was going to be there,” Forrest-Hay said.
“He put it right on the line for me I knew right as it was coming in I had to get it over the goalie and it would go in,” Twichell added.
Though Newburyport had no shortage of opportunities from there, the second and decisive goal didn’t come until there were 10 minutes remaining. Following a hard Norwell foul, Newburyport senior defender Spencer Colwell set up for a free kick from about 30 yards out and delivered a perfect ball to the far post, where Twichell was once again waiting for the brilliant finish.
“He’s been on all of our set pieces this year, he has over 10 assists on set pieces and again just put it right on my head,” Twichell said. “We’ve got some great crossers on this team.”
Things did get interesting in the final minute when Norwell finally broke through and scored amid a scrum in front of the net to cut the deficit to one. That prompted a Newburyport timeout to gameplan the final minute, but the Clippers controlled possession on the ensuing sequence to keep Norwell at arm’s length and ensure there would be no shocking late comeback.
Despite the impressive performance, the win didn’t come without cost. Towards the end of the first half senior midfielder Will Acquaviva pulled up on a breakaway with a hamstring injury and did not return. The ill-timed injury likely cost the Clippers an easy goal, and Bleau said Acquaviva likely won’t be available for Newburyport’s next round game over the weekend, though he wouldn’t rule out the possibility he could return if the Clippers advance further.
First, Newburyport will have to get past fellow unbeaten and top-seeded Pembroke in the Division 3 state quarterfinals.
“They’re similar to us, they have a lot of seniors on their team, they play real fast paced,” Bleau said. “I saw them play this past week and it’s going to be a great matchup.”
The state quarterfinal is scheduled for Sunday at noon at Pembroke High School.
Newburyport 2, Norwell 1
Division 3 Round of 16
Newburyport (20-0): 1 1 — 2
Norwell (14-3-4): 0 1 — 1
Goals: Caelen Twichell 2
Assists: James Forrest-Hay, Spencer Colwell
Saves: Owen Tahnk 6
