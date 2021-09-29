ROWLEY -- With all of the top-end talent that graduated from the Newburyport golf team a year ago, it was going to be a new-look squad this year for sure.
Of course, it's always tough to repeat an undefeated season.
But so far this fall, the Clippers still have proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the Cape Ann League. And that was certainly evident on Wednesday afternoon, as the Clippers avenged an earlier-season loss to North Reading with a convincing 142-119 victory at Rowley Country Club.
It was technically a non-league match, but one the Clippers were excited to win all the same.
"After not losing for over a year, getting them back today certainly felt good," said senior tri-captain Cam Collette, who led the team with 32 points.
That solid round included a birdie, five pars and three bogeys for Collette, who helped his Clippers (8-2) keep a run at the CAL title alive.
His partner, Joe O'Connell, came in with 25 points to place second on the team. A talented young golfer with high future prospects, O'Connell has been a mainstay near the top of the leaderboard for the Clippers this fall, and has earned a handful of medalist honors.
"Definitely, winning today made us 1-1 against them this year, so it was definitely good to get a win and possibly still having a shot at the CAL," said O'Connell, a fellow senior tri-captain. "It was a good day today."
It would have been tough for anyone to expect Newburyport to come in this fall and repeat last year's perfect season, but it was clear early on that the Clippers weren't going to be going anywhere.
"It was clear during tryouts that we were going to have a competitive team," said Collette. "We got unlucky against North Reading last time, so it was good to come back out today and get the win."
When the two programs played last on Sept. 16, it was the Hornets who came away with a two-point nail biter, 130-128.
But thanks to 23 points from Tyler Cowles, 22 from Brody Brown and another 20 each from Parker Cowles and Will Palermino, the Clippers left no doubt on Wednesday.
"Originally, I'll admit at the beginning of the season we had lost a lot of guys to college," said O'Connell. "And I felt like, as a captain, we weren't going to have the chance for a repeat season.
"But I was pleasantly surprised at my teammates, and including myself, that we've all stepped up to the challenge and have gotten some quality wins this year."
The Clippers will have to keep that positive mindset going for next week's huge showdown at rival Triton on Tuesday.
The winner of that will likely have the inside path the CAL.
And then, of course, the popular River Rival invitational will be happening the week after.
"It's been a fun year so far," said Collette. "I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."
Newburyport 142, North Reading 119
Newburyport leaders: Cam Collette 32, Joe O'Connell 25, Tyler Cowles 23, Brody Brown 22, Will Palermino 20, Parker Cowles 20
Records: Newburyport 8-2
