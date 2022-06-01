HINGHAM — The “series sweep” or “year-long sweep” or whatever you want to call it, is over.
They did it.
Undermanned as they may have been, they still got it done.
Perhaps it wasn’t the goal Newburyport running stars like TJ Carleo, Bradford Duchesne, Andrew Lasson, Matt Murray, Sam Walker, Nathan Barry and Aidan Hoidal-Bui came into the school year envisioning. Then again, perhaps it was. But after the Clippers won the Division 2 Sectional cross country meet in the fall, and then followed by winning their seventh Division 4 indoor track championship in the winter, the reality of winning a state title in all three seasons became a very real possibility.
And on Monday, the Newburyport boys accomplished just that by claiming the Division 4 state outdoor title at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. The Clippers came into Monday’s Day 2 of the two-day championship in third place, but vaulted up the leaderboard to win with 60 points — which just edged second-place Nashoba (55).
“It feels great,” Newburyport coach Mike McCormick told the Boston Globe after Monday’s finale. “Somewhat unexpected. We were missing a few kids, so we didn’t know if it was going to be in the cards.”
After dominating at the CAL Open last week, Newburyport came into the state meet feeling confident. But a hamstring injury to star 200 sprinter Will Acquaviva, as well as some scheduling conflicts that forced other top sprinters to miss the meet, had the Clippers battling at far less than 100% right out of the gate.
That, however, remarkably proved not to be an issue.
Carleo got the Clippers started on Day 1 of the meet last Thursday when he bacame a state champion in the 800. He was running with teammate Ethan Downs for the first lap, but broke away from the pack to win with a personal-best time of 1:56.89.
“That was awesome,” said McCormick. “He’s just tough and he doesn’t like to lose. He doesn’t let anyone pass him, he’s just a tough competitor.”
The Clippers’ other event win was the 4x800 team of Hoidal-Bui, Lasson, Barry and Murray winning in 8:12.73. That came on Monday, and helped push the team over the hump to claim the title. Grayson Fowler added a second in the high jump (6-0), Eamonn Sullivan was sixth in the shot put (43-11) and Duchesne and Walker finished fifth and sixth in the 2-mile, respectively, to give the team some much-needed points.
But a “breakout star” of the meet was definitely Patrick Walker.
The senior was Newburyport’s first ever state meet competitor in the pentathlon, and boy did he set the bar quite high. He won the shot put and the pole vault — and his vault of 11-6 earned him a silver medal overall at states — and he also won the 1,500-meter to place second overall with 2,756 points. Winner Elijah Wolinski of Burlington won with 2,907 points.
Still, Walker’s performance was good enough to qualify him for the upcoming Meet of Champions.
“It’s been a good day, but very tiring,” said Walker. “This is actually my first season doing outdoor track, and I usually only do three events a day so this is my first time doing five. But to graduate high school with a medal in the pentahlon is pretty sweet. I’m just very glad to be doing it.”
On the girls side, Newburyport placed sixth with 43 points.
The 4x800 team of Annabel Murray, Sophia Franco, Violet Moore and Blake Parker was the team’s top finisher in second (10:10.25), and the Clippers also got thirds from Hailey LaRosa in the 2-mile (11:22.70) and Devin Stroope in the 400 (1:00.23).
Abby Kelly was also right behind LaRosa in the 2-mile, finishing fourth in 11:33.02.
Division 5
Both the Pentucket and Triton boys and girls teams had solid days at the Division 5 state meet.
Emily Rubio certainly capped her final state meet with a bang, claiming first in the long jump (18-11.25) and third in the high jump (5-2) to help the Pentucket girls take fourth overall with 46 points. She also won the pentathlon with a school-record 3,241 points. Host Weston ran away with the meet with 102 points, far surpassing second-place North Reading (56). The Panthers also got a second from the 4x100 relay team of Emily Bethmann, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin and Reese Gallant (51.50).
The Triton girls placed eighth with 30 points.
Leading the way for the Vikings was the winning 4x800 team of Ava Burl, Robin Sanger, Anna Romano and Erin Wallwork (9:54.78). Teagan Wilson added a third in the triple jump (35-4.75) and then ran on the second-place 4x400 team with Arianna Basile, Sophia Lesinski and Janet Amasa-Titus (4:06.72).
On the boys side, Pentucket placed sixth with 39.5 points while Triton finished 17th with 18 points. North Reading earned a thrilling come-from-behind victory on the final event of the day to win with 55 points.
The Panthers’ 4x100 relay of Alex Bishop, Yanni Kakouris, Brandon Lee and Kade Dennis finished second with a school-record time of 43.83.
Division 6
Lastly, in Division 6, the Amesbury boys finished fourth overall with 40 points.
Leading the way was senior superstar Max LaPointe, who won the discus (162-2) and then came back to take second in the shot put (46-7). The 4x100 relay team of Jacob Malburg, Zach Rome, Henry O’Neill and Michael Sanchez took second in 44.88.
Division 4 State Meet (Boys)
Meet results (32 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 60; 2. Nashoba 55; 3. Pembroke 53; 4. Longmeadow 51
Newburyport placers:
Pole vault: 2. Patrick Walker 11-6, 5. Dan Kolman 10-0; Shot put: 6. Eamonn Sullivan 43-11; High jump: 2. Grayson Fowler 6-0; 110 hurdles: 3. Ean Hynes 15.63; 800: 1. TJ Carleo 1:56.89; 2-mile: 5. Bradford Duchesne 9:50.29, 6. Sam Walker 9:59.71; 4x800 relay: 1. Newburyport (Aidan Hoidal-Bui, Andrew Lasson, Nathan Barry, Matthew Murray) 8:12.73; Pentathlon: 2. Patrick Walker 2756
Division 5 State Meet (Boys)
Meet results (39 teams scored): 1. North Reading 55; 2. Dover-Sherborn 54; 3. Austin Prep 51 ... ALSO: 6. Pentucket 39.5; 17. Triton 18
Area placers:
Pole vault: 5. Brandon Lee (P) 11-0; Long jump: 5. Lee (P) 21-4.50; High jump: 2. Alex Bishop (P) 6-0, 6. Ethan Tate (T) 5-10; 100 meters: 3. Yanni Kakouris (P) 11.42; 4x100 relay: 2. Pentucket (Bishop, Kakouris, Lee, Kade Dennis) 43.83; 200: 5. Parker Burns (T) 23.49; 2-mile: 6. Griffin White (T) 10:03.72; 4x800 relay: 4. Triton (John Sayles, Zach Lyon, Duncan MacDonald, White) 8:38.58; Pentathlon: 1. Bishop (P) 3,041
Division 6 State Meet (Boys)
Meet results: 4. Amesbury 40
Amesbury placers:
Pole vault: 7. Brody Tonks 9-0; Shot put: 2. Max LaPointe 46-7; Discus: 1. Max LaPointe 162-2; 4x100 relay: 2. Amesbury (Jacob Malburg, Zach Rome, Henry O’Neill, Michael Sanchez) 44.88; 200: 6. Michael Sanchez 23.09; 4x400 relay: 4. Amesbury (Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Michael Sanchez, Zach Rome) 3:34.22
Division 4 State Meet (Girls)
Meet Results (30 teams scored): 1. Burlington 68; 2. Holliston 68; 3. Pembroke 60; 4. Medfield 55; 5. Wilmington 46.2; 6. Newburyport 43
Newburyport placers:
100 hurdles: 6. Julia Schena 16.50; Mile: 6. Blake Parker 5:25.18; 400: 3. Devin Stroope 1:00.23; 800: 6. Parker 2:21.75; 2-mile: 3. Hailey LaRosa 11:22.70, 4. Abby Kelly 11:33.02; 4x400 relay: 4. Newburyport (Annie Shay, Stroope, Elizabeth Downs, Morgan Felts) 4:12.25; 4x800: 2. Newburyport (Annabel Murray, Sophia Franco, Violet Moore, Parker) 10:10.25
Division 5 State Meet (Girls)
Meet results (37 teams scored): 1. Weston 102; 2. North Reading 56; 3. Norton 51; 4. Pentucket 46; ... ALSO: 8. Triton 30
Area placers:
Long jump: 1. Emily Rubio (P) 18-11.25, 5. Sage Smith (P) 17-4.50; Triple jump: 3. Teagan Wilson (T) 35-4.75; High jump: 3. Emily Rubio (P) 5-2; Mile: 4. Phoebe Rubio (P) 5:20.13; 4x100 relay: 2. Pentucket (Emily Bethmann, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant) 51.50; 400 hurdles: 4. Sophia Lesinski (T) 1:07.69; 4x400: 2. Triton (Wilson, Arianna Basile, Lesinski, Janet Amasa-Titus) 4:06.72; 4x800 relay: 1. Triton (Ava Burl, Robin Sanger, Anna Romano, Erin Wallwork) 9:54.78, 6. Pentucket (Brianna Whyman, Libby Murphy, Kaylie Dalgar, P. Rubio) 10:29.55; Pentathlon: 1. E. Rubio 3,241
Division 6 State Meet (Girls)
Amesbury placers:
100 hurdles: 6. Meagan McAndrew 71.66; Javelin: 8. McAndrews 88-1; Pentathlon: 6. Lidya Belanger
