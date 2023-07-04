Port Lax Senios

In this leftover photo from the Agganis All-Star boys lacrosse game, recently-graduated Newburyport seniors Chris Salvatore, Jack Hadden, Zach McHugh, Ryan Philbin, Ollie Pons and Will Gagnon got one final chance to suit up as teammates last week. All played key roles in the North All-Stars earning an 11-11 tie against the South.

