Many high school hockey teams are happy to pack up and count their blessings if they have even just one solid goalie to rely on for the bulk of the season.
The Newburyport girls have two.
They are junior Teagan Wilson, and eighth-grader — yes, eighth-grader — Ella Puleo, and together, the duo have already formed one of the best 1-2 goalie punches in the entire state. And, heck, maybe even that is a bit disingenuous.
Lets call them 1A and 1B instead.
“They both carry themselves very well,” said first-year Newburyport coach Dan Robinson, whose team has started the year a solid 3-2-1. “Teagan is a phenomenal teammate and she’s been a coach’s dream. I couldn’t be happier to have her with us this year.
“And Ella has really come in and done a great job and has been a great teammate as well. We’ll have Teagan around for a couple of years, but Ella is really the future of the program. Goaltenders are suched a prized asset, and we have two great ones.”
In Wilson’s case, this winter has been a homecoming.
A Salisbury native and student at Triton — which the Newburyport program co-ops with — Wilson decided to juggle playing with both her hometown team and her club team, the Boston Shamrocks, this winter. For her first two years of high school, however, she strictly played with the Shamrocks and traveled across the country playing in various tournaments as part of the Junior Women’s Hockey League. She made the program’s U19 Elite Team this year as just a 16-year-old.
But so far, coming back and playing with her high school team has been a dream.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Wilson, who is also a talented track athlete who competes in the jumps and the relay teams for the Vikings. “A lot of the girls on the team I’ve grown up with and have known for a long time, so getting the chance to come back and play with them has been awesome.”
Wilson wasted no time making an impact.
In the Clippers’ season-opener against Masconomet, she stopped 20 shots in a 4-1 win. She had another strong outing in a 1-1 tie against Beverly, and stopped 34 shots in what was a fantastic performance in a 1-0 loss to a talented Winthrop team.
“I first met Teagan back as a pee-wee, and I remember then thinking, ‘Wow, she’s going to be really good if she sticks with it,’” said Robinson. “When she came to our first tryout this year, I was really impressed by how great she looked. You could immediately see it.
“So it’s nice to see that she’s been fulfilling that prediction I made for her all those years ago.”
Puleo, on the other hand, has played well beyond her years.
As an eighth-grader making her varsity debut, she looked poised in a 14-save performance in a win over Gloucester. She followed by making 15 saves a little over a week later in another win over Shawsheen.
A Newburyport native, Puleo is one of five eighth-graders on the Clippers’ roster. and if her last name sounds familiar, it’s because her older brother, Max, is a junior defenseman and co-captain for the boys team.
But Ella is already making a name for herself, and everyone involved with the second-year Clipper program is excited to see how she will improve over the coming years.
“Everyone on the team has been really welcoming,” said Puleo. “It was an adjustment coming up to play at high school varsity. But I’ve already learned a lot from the coaches and from watching Teagan.
“It’s been a lot of fun already. Hopefully we can keep doing well and win a lot of games.”
The comradery between the two goalies is evident, and the competition in practice is only making both better.
“Having Ella on the team has definitely helped me,” said Wilson. “We both push each other to be better. “
Newburyport is currently on a COVID pause, and had to postpone its two games this week against Peabody and Andover. The Clippers’ next scheduled game as of now would be next Saturday (1/15) against Marblehead.
But whenever they get back on the ice for actual games, you know the team won’t be worried with whoever is in net.
“They’re both phenomenal athletes and great people,” said Robinson. “I know myself and the rest of the coaching staff feel very fortunate to have them on our team. I’m excited to see how far they’re going to help us this year, as well as what the future holds for both of them.”
