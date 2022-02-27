The Triton wrestling program has a long and storied history of excellence, and over the weekend Tori Orender continued to etch herself among the all-time greats to ever compete for the Vikings.
By winning both of her matches on Sunday, Orender became Triton’s first ever female All-State champion after claiming the 111-pound crown. She pinned her semifinal opponent in 21 seconds, then came back to win an 8-2 decision over Chicopee’s Nevaeh Santiago in the finals.
“She really wrestled a smart match in the finals, it was fun to watch,” said Triton wrestling coach Shawn McElligott. “I think this All-State championship was a culmination of the past couple of years for her. Two years ago, she was in the finals at 108, and I think if she wrestled on the boys side this year she could have went far at 106.
“She’s just worked hard at it. She did a lot of great work in the offseason, did a lot of tournaments, was one spot away from becoming an All-American, so this was a great finish for her high school career.”
A Western New England commit, Orender finishes her senior season at Triton going 17-4 overall, with 15 of those wins coming against boys during the regular season.
“This is our first girls state champion,” said McElligott. “She’s worked really hard, and it’s not an easy thing at all. About 97% of her competition during her career has been against guys. It’s been a testament to her work ethic and her dedication to getting better.”
Triton’s Doug Aylward also qualified for All-States and went 0-2 in his matches at 160 with two decisions. It still caps a tremendous season for the sophomore that saw him place 3rd at the CAL/NEC Open, 2nd at the Division 3 North Sectional and 3rd at last week’s Division 3 State Meet.
In three years of varsity competition — he saw some time as an 8th grader — Aylward has still yet to be pinned.
Triton also was honored after the meet by the Mass. High School Officials with its Outstanding Sportsmanship and Professionalism award.
“Doug has just really been coming on the past couple of weeks,” said McElligott. “He just keeps getting better and better. I just think the whole team, they had to go through a lot for us to do as well as we did this year. We were hit with COVID where we had to shut down for 10 days, missed eight dual meets and another major tournament. So really rolling with those punches, it was a weird year, so I commend the kids for handling it the way they did.
“And getting the Sportsmanship award meant a lot because it came from the officials. It’s just a testiment to how well the team carried itself all year.”
Elsewhere at All-States, Pentucket’s Trevor Kamuda came in as the No. 4 seed at 145 and went 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.