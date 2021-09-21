When it comes to finding model student-athletes, Pentucket doesn’t have to look farther than twins Will and Katie Sutton.
Both captains of their respective teams this fall (football and volleyball), the West Newbury natives have balanced being leaders on the field while also being top scholars in their senior class.
It can be pretty hectic at times, but the two know they always have the other to rely on in times of need.
“Will and I have always gotten along really well,” said Katie. “We have a pretty healthy competition-like thing. It’s not like I have to beat him or anything, but he definitely motivates me to work harder. He’s in a couple of the same classes as me as well, so we help each other out sometimes with homework.”
That sentiment is certainly shared by her brother.
“I know she’s always trying to one-up me,” joked Will. “We definitely push each other, but we are definitely pretty close compared to where other siblings are.”
A couple of years ago, Katie switched court sports from basketball to volleyball, following in the footsteps of her mother, Dionne, who played at Arlington High.
She instantly fell in love with the sport, but found herself in an interesting situation her sophomore year when Pentucket — which previously had a co-op team with Georgetown — decided to form its own program. She chose to stick with the sport, and for the past three years has enjoyed the challenge of helping to build a new program from the ground up.
One of the Sachems’ starting setters, Sutton’s hard work was rewarded at the beginning of the season when she was named a quad-captain.
“I was honored to be named a captain,” said Katie, who had a team-high 11 assists in Pentucket’s 3-1 win over Whittier on Monday. “It’s definitely been interesting trying to learn new leadership skills. But it’s really a great experience.
“Recently, coach (John McNamara) has been telling us how he sees a lot of potential in us. All of the coaches are seeing that we have a lot of potential and can grow into a really good program. I’m excited to come back in five years or however long and see how much we’ve grown.”
Will, on the other hand, is a starting receiver and safety for a Pentucket football team that’s off to a 2-0 start to the season.
He, along with starting quarterback Chase Dwight, have captained the Sachems to quality wins over Austin Prep and Dracut after going winless in the Fall 2 season.
“It’s a great honor to be captain,” said Will. “Chase and I both feel responsible for the team. Our big philosophy to the team is to just have fun. It’s a big senior class and most of us have been playing together since Pop Warner, so we’re just trying to make it a fun final year.
“And nothing is more fun than winning.”
It comes as no surprise though that the Sutton’s are excelling athletically. Their older sister, Liz, was a championship swimmer for Triton a few years ago and is currently a sophomore on the Tufts women’s swim team.
But what separates the Sutton’s from most is their work in the classroom.
Will boasts a 4.5 weighted GPA while taking AP Literature, Computer Science, Government and Calculus, while Katie has a 4.39 and is taking AP Calculus, Psychology and Biology this year after taking AP Chemistry and Statistics as a junior. Will is hoping to stay more local for college, and perhaps play football, while Katie is looking and has visited some Florida schools like Central Florida, the University of Tampa and the University of Miami.
“She definitely wants the warm weather,” laughed Will.
But no matter where the end up, it’s safe to assume that the Suttons are going to excel.
And, of course, they’ll always be family.
“My brother and I, we compliment each other really well,” said Katie. “We’re really good friends along with being siblings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.