Editor’s Note: With the spring high school season officially canceled, we are taking a look back at some of the greatest moments in Greater Newburyport sports history. For today’s feature, we are republishing the Daily News’ coverage of Newburyport football's 1997 Super Bowl championship.
NEWBURYPORT — Years from now they may be recalled in tandem as "The Play" and "The Drive" when talk turns to the storybook season of the 1997 Newburyport High football team.
"The Play" came with 3.5 seconds remaining and the Clippers clinging to a 12-8 lead against Matignon in the Div. 4 Super Bowl at Nickerson Field.
On 4th-and-goal from the three, the Warriors' senior quarterback Mike Frawley rolled left on a designed pass-run option. His receivers covered, Frawley headed for the end zone and launched himself at the three, stretching the ball towards the goal line and victory.
Newburyport junior defensive back Jeff Wecal would have none of it. He torpedoed Frawley in mid-air, sending him sideways and knocking the ball loose and through the end zone — in the estimation of the referees, a crucial instant before the ball broke the plane of the goal line.
The Clippers (11-1) had held. In their frustration, the previously-undefeated Warriors (10-1) were slapped with a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties.
All that remained for the Cape Ann League champs to claim their second Super Bowl crown in three years was for senior quarterback Ryan McCarthy to take a knee and start the celebration.
"The Drive" preceded "The Play" by less than two minutes. Trailing, 8-6, and bottled up most of the night by Matignon's defense, the Clippers fashioned a game-winning 10-play, 91-yard march starting with just 4:44 remaining after Jesse Gregory's 50-yard pun had pinned them at their own nine.
Triggered by the calm and focused McCarthy's completions of 19 yards to Marc Ouellet and 25 yards to John Farrell, the Clippers moved steadily to the Matignon 18.
On 3rd-and-4, senior captain Steve Lapham (17 carries, 87 yards, TD) — who earlier in the half missed a 27-yard field goal which would have given the Clippers the lead — slammed over the right side, ran over both his own blocker and a Matignon tackler, cut left through traffic and used Ouellet's downfield block to dance into the end zone for the winning score with 1:28 to play.
"He played in the last Super Bowl win and knows what it takes to win. Thankfully, we go the ball to the right guy in that situation. He runs over his own guys all the time and he wasn't going to be kept out of the end zone," said Newburyport coach Ed Gaudiano.
A game that featured two offenses which had combined for more than 600 points and in excess of three miles worth of rushing yardage was dominated by defense. Both teams' lightning-quick units nullified the other's offensive speed and kept big plays to a minimum.
Newburyport gobbled up Matignon's Chris McCarthy (20 TDs, 132 points), holding him to 23 net yards. Speed back Jesse Gregory was never a factor and the Warriors' most effective runner proved to be burly fullback R.J. Janulewicz.
Similarly, the Clippers' well-documented offensive speed never came into play. Instead, they relied on straight-ahead power bursts between the tackles and the calm, focused direction of the senior quarterback McCarthy.
The Clippers opened the game on a surprise note with Farrell recovering Lapham's game-opening onside kick at the Matignon 49.
They required 10 plays to cover the distance, fueled by a 30-yard pass from McCarthy to sophomore Kevin Hale (3 catches, 56 yards) that wiped out a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block and brought the ball back to the Matignon 21. Consecutive Hale totes of four and nine yards gave the Clippers a 1st-and-goal at the eight.
From there, it got tough. After Hale was dropped for no gain, Lapham banged over the right side for four and McCarthy kept for two around left end. On 4th-and-goal from the two, Hale wedged through a seam on the right side for the TD. Lapham's PAT failed but the Clippers had a 6-0 lead with 6:17 left in the first quarter.
Jamie Armstrong's interception at his own 11 turned back the Warriors' first threat in the first period. Early in the second period, a promising Matignon march stalled out on downs at the Clippers' 33.
Midway through the period, a low snap forced Newburyport punter Armstrong to scrambled on 4th-and-9 and he came up well short of the first down with the Warriors taking possession at the Newburyport 35.
On 3rd-and-8 from the 33, Frawley pitched to Jesse Gregory who lofted a perfectly-placed halfback option pass just over the leap of Wecal and into the arms of Larry Mulrey for the tying TD with 4:44 left in the half — the first points surrendered in the first half by the Clippers all season. Frawley's keeper around the left side produced the two-point conversion that gave the Warriors an 8-6 lead at the break.
Matignon's final shot came courtesy of Frawley's 50-yard heave to an uncovered Chris McCarthy, who was finally forced out at the Newburyport 24. A 17-yard screen pass to Gregory moved the ball to the three with just under a minute left.
Mike Smolski decked Frawley on a first-down keeper, then Jeff Stone shot through for a thundering stop on Frawley's second-down quarterback sneak. Out of timeouts, Frawley drilled the ball into the phony turf to stop the clock.
On the next play, Wecal drilled the Warriors' hopes of a perfect season.
***
Newburyport 12, Matignon 8
1997 Division 4 Super Bowl
at Nickerson Field, Boston
Newburyport (11-1): 6 0 0 6 — 12
Matignon (10-1): 0 8 0 0 — 8
First Quarter
N — Kevin Hale 2 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
M — Larry Mulrey 33 pass from Jesse Gregory (Mike Frawley rush)
Fourth Quarter
N — Steve Lapham 18 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Newburyport (39-137) — Lapham 17-87, Hale 8-22, Wecal 5-12, McCarthy 4-9; Matignon (33-118) — Janulewicz 10-48, Frawley 10-24, McCarthy 6-23, Rivieccio 4-23
PASSING: Newburyport — McCarthy 6-16, 121; Matignon — Frawley 4-9, 102; Gregory 1-1, 33
RECEIVING: Newburyport — Hale 3-56, Farrell 1-25, Ouellet 1-19, Lapham 1-11; Matignon — Mulrey 3-68, McCarthy 1-50, Gregory 1-17
