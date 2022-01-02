Lets all do our best Bill Belichick impersonation and say it together: “We’re on to 2022.”
But, before we ring in the new year, lets do our best to honor the last calendar year of local high school sports. It started with a winter season without any state tournaments, transitioned into the novel Fall 2 season, moved to a fairly-normal spring season and ended with the exciting fall we just experienced.
Hopefully, 2022 will continue to bring a relative return to normalcy to the way things were before the pandemic — as well as plenty of excitement for our area teams.
But taking one look back, here are our 2021 Daily News Year-End Awards.
Female Athlete of the Year Lana Mickelson, Pentucket
Pentucket has quite the three-sport athlete in Lana Mickelson.
Now a senior for the Green and White, Mickelson started 2021 by tearing up the local lacrosse fields. She was named a Daily News All-Star after scoring an area-high 70 goals with 29 assists in a shortened season, highlighted by a 9-goal game in a win over Triton.
It comes as no shock that the talented midfielder is committed to play the sport at Iona.
Then this past fall, Mickelson was selected as our Daily News Field Hockey MVP after scoring an area-high 18 goals for a Pentucket (19-2-1) team that had its best season in program history. She helped the Green and White win their first ever Cape Ann League title, make the postseason and advance to the Division 3 state semifinals.
Mickelson is also currently averaging 6.8 points per game as the starting center for the basketball team this winter.
Male Athlete of the Year Jack Fehlner, Newburyport
Whatever the field, whatever the sport, Jack Fehlner dominated in 2021.
Now a senior, Fehlner is currently averaging 12.3 points per game for the basketball team over its first handful of games. At the beginning of 2021, he started the year by being named a Daily News Basketball All-Star for the second year in a row after averaging 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the undefeated Clippers.
His fast start this winter is also coming off a fall season where he was named a Daily News Soccer All-Star after helping the Clippers (18-2-1) to their best season in program history. He had 4 goals and a team-high 12 assists in helping the team reach the Division 3 state quarterfinals.
But all of that looks dwarfed compared to what he did on the diamond.
During the spring season, he earned our Daily News Baseball MVP honor after leading the Clippers to a CAL Kinney championship. The ace went 7-1 with an area-high 51 innings pitched, posting a 1.51 ERA, 32 strikeouts, a .179 batting average against and only seven walks.
Fehlner recently just committed to play baseball at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia.
Female Team of the Year Amesbury Softball
Saying “dominant” doesn’t even come close to giving the Amesbury softball team the proper credit it deserves for its 2021 season.
The Indians (16-1) basically obliterated everyone they faced up until the Division 3 state title game against fellow perennial power Turner Falls. It ultimately ended in a heartbreaking 5-4 defeat, but that still didn’t diminish what the team was able to accomplish.
The stellar 1-2 pitching combo of Olivia DeLong and Alana DeLisle allowed just six runs all year up until the state final, as, ultimately, the Indians outscored their opponents by a whopping 212-11 margain all spring. ... in just 17 total games! There was a 24-1 win over Hamilton-Wenham, a 20-0 win over Ipswich, a 17-1 win over Northeast and another 15-0 win over Ipswich.
DeLong (MVP), DeLisle, Ella Bezanson, Ella DeLisle and Izzy Levasseur were all named Daily News All-Stars after the season.
All of them, plus shortstop Olivia Levasseur, will be back this spring.
Male Team of the Year Newburyport Soccer
There was certainly a lot of competition for this one, most notably the Triton wrestling team that made it to the Division 3 state final after winning the CAL/NEC league championship.
But the Clippers (18-2-1) get the very slight edge.
Historic would certainly be an apt description of what the boys in red and white were able to do on the pitch this fall. The Clippers won the program’s first ever outright Cape Ann Leage title while making it to the Division 3 state quarterfinal — tying the farthest the program had ever advanced in postseason play.
Along the way, the team scored the most goals in program history (62), had the most shutouts in program history (13) and had the best start in program history (13-0). The Clippers’ only blemish in the regular season was to North Reading, and they avenged that loss in the postseason with a 1-0 win. There were also wins over Division 1 teams like Methuen, Central Catholic and Beverly.
After the season, Brady O’Donnell (MVP), Max Gagnon, Graham Smith, Jack Fehlner and Will Acquaviva were all named Daily News All-Stars.
Performance
of the Year Cam Keliher, Amesbury Basketball
This one will be remembered for a while.
With his team trailing by 14 to undefeated Newburyport in the first quarter of their Feb. 5 game, Cam Keliher put the entire Amesbury team on his back. A junior at the time, Keliher scored 41 of his season-high 44 points from the second quarter and beyond to almost lead the Indians to a thrilling overtime win.
Ultimately, it was a 86-83 Newburyport victory, but even the winning side was in awe after it was all over.
“That was one of the most impressive high school performances I’ve ever seen,” said opposing Newburyport coach Dave Clay after the game. “His shots were from like the volleyball line, they were deep. He played terrific.”
Keliher hit one of his 11 3s with 22 seconds left in regulation to put Amesbury up by three, but Port’s Jacob Robertson answered with a 3 of his own at the buzzer to force OT.
